AUBREY — Four turnovers in the first half only begins to tell Aubrey’s story of struggle Friday night against Wichita Falls Hirschi. Five penalties for 47 yards and a few missed assignments further highlighted a lethargic start for the Chaparrals that resulted in a 28-0 hole going into halftime.
Aubrey battled back in the final two quarters, when the Chaparrals not only outscored, but largely outplayed, the visiting Huskies (4-1), outscoring them by a touchdown. However, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Chaparrals (1-4) ended nondistrict play with a 42-21 loss to Hirschi at home.
“I was proud of their effort,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “We played extremely hard tonight and we feel like we really won the second half. The problem is we dug such a hole in the first half that we just weren’t able to do enough to win. I liked the effort, it’s just being more consistent and being smarter.”
While Aubrey did more than its fair share of digging the hole, the Huskies’ talented skill players were explosive in the open field as well. Receivers like Desmond Sanders and Antonio Wiley rattled off big plays in the passing game while running back Stavonte Vaughn was tough to bring down for Hirschi.
For the game, the Huskies totaled 365 yards on 43 plays, needing only 13 first downs in the win.
“They have so many weapons offensively, they can hurt you in a lot of different ways, and that was stressful on our defense,” Ivy said. “We knew they had a lot of big play potential and we gave them some big plays tonight.”
With its run game and clean play, Aubrey was able to slow Hirschi’s momentum in the second half as the Chaparrals committed only one penalty and had zero turnovers.
Ivy’s team is known for its physical run game and they returned to form, eventually finishing the game with 261 rushing yards between nine different ball carriers. Jose Noyola led the team with 22 carries for 91 yards while Martavious Hill had two touchdowns and 40 yards on nine carries. J.J. Cooke also had a noteworthy night with 47 yards on nine carries of his own.
“That’s what we try to do all the time, but when you have zturnovers, negative plays or penalties, you set yourself to tough situations,” Ivy said. “We want to be physical, move the ball and move the chains.”
The Chaparrals’ defense forced two turnovers and contained the big plays in the second half, which Ivy said was promising.
There were plenty of positives for Aubrey to build off after a nightmare first half, but the potential showed in flashes against another good nondistrict opponent. With games against Pottsboro, Pilot Point and now Hirschi behind them, there’s plenty of hope that the Chaparrals will be plenty prepared when district play starts in two weeks after a bye.
“It’s the toughest schedule we’ve had since I’ve been here, in six years,” Ivy said. “It’s going to better prepare us for district so we can play at a high level.”