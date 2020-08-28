AUBREY — There were times Friday night when Aubrey’s running backs looked like they didn’t have a defense standing in front of them. The lanes were that wide open, and it showed in the final score.
In a game that was put out of reach inside the first 12 minutes, Aubrey rolled up 658 yards, including 484 on the ground, in a one-sided 55-7 win over Burkburnett in the season opener for both teams. The Chaparrals took a 34-0 lead into halftime and had scoring plays of 18, 19, 59 and 57 plays in that stretch.
Meanwhile, their defense put the clamps on Burkburnett, which finished with 181 total yards.
“That was a great first game. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort; they came out fast, played hard and executed well so that we could get into our game plan,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “Burk is a good football team. Our guys just played exceptionally hard tonight, and they made a lot of plays.”
Friday’s game was the first meeting between the two programs in five years, and it was apparent early that Burkburnett couldn’t figure out who was getting the ball. Aubrey consistently rolled different ball carriers in and out of its Wing-T attack, and quarterback Jaxon Holder was poised under center while getting the ball to as many playmakers as he could in the passing game.
Braylon Colgrove led Aubrey with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns of 18 and 59 yards each. His 59-yard breakaway came with 10:08 left in the first half and gave the Chaps a 28-0 lead.
J.J. Cooke carried the ball 10 times for 69 yards. He also caught a 57-yard touchdown off a hook and ladder play with 17 seconds left in the half.
Holder finished with 174 passing yards and three touchdowns.
He also rushed for another score in the first quarter.
“Part of that is the extra time the guys are putting in,” Holder said. “I’m getting texts at 6 a.m. in the morning asking, ‘Hey, can we go up to the field and run routes? Can we do all of this?’ In two years of being here, we’ve never had that. They see what we can do, and they’re taking the extra steps to get there. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Aubrey led 14-0 less than five minutes into the game on Colgrove’s first rushing score of the night and a 19-yard touchdown catch by Jett Runion. Leading 34-0 late in the second half, Trenton Hardin hauled in another touchdown strike from Holder, this time from 3 yards out.
Aubrey scored two more times with its backups in the game. Overall, Aubrey had five of its touchdowns on the ground with four different ball carriers.
Burkburnett’s lone score was a 7-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from Mason Duke. A dual-threat star, Duke was held to 88 passing yards and 37 rushing yards.
“We just roll those guys in there,” Ivy said. “We feel like we have great depth at the running back spot, so that’s definitely a big positive for us. Martavious [Hill] is a battering ram, and then we have J.J. Cooke and Justin Gibby, and Braylon Colgrove — we have a lot who are quick and fast. It’s a good one-two punch.
“Defensively, it started with our defensive line. They dominated up front; they couldn’t block them, and it allowed those guys behind them to go make tackles. The defense played outstanding.”