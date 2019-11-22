CLYDE — The Aubrey Chaparrals saw their season come to an end as they fell to the undefeated Midland Greenwood Rangers in the second round of the Class 4A Division II playoffs Friday night 36-16.
Greenwood took control early, driving 75 yards on their opening possession and punching the ball into the end zone with a 3-yard run from Trey Cross. After seemingly rectifying their turnover troubles in the last two weeks, the Chaparrals struggled to control the ball once again in Friday night’s contest.
The Chaps put together a drive of their own but came up short on a fumble inside the Greenwood 10-yard-line. After a quick three-and-out on the ensuing Greenwood possession, Aubrey quarterback Jackson Holder threw an interception on Aubrey’s own 39-yard line. Greenwood capitalized on the short field and running back Izaiah Ramirez ripped off a 39-yard touchdown run, increasing the Rangers’ advantage.
“Greenwood is a great football team,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “They’re tough to run the ball [against]. We struggled early on, so we had to resort to the passing game a little more than what we’re accustomed to.”
The Chaps found their footing early in the second quarter and forced a turnover of their own, recovering a fumbled Greenwood punt return on the Rangers’ 23-yard line. Holder got his team on the board, running 12 yards for a touchdown.
The Chaparral defense stood strong again, forcing a punt and getting the ball back in the hands of their offense. A big run from sophomore fullback Martavious Hill highlighted a scoring drive that ended in a 37-yard boot from kicker Landon Stewart, narrowing the gap to 15-10 just before the half.
Greenwood torched the Aubrey defense with its running game in the second half, led by Cross, who exploded for a 60-yard touchdown rush to start the third quarter. The Chaparrals’ offense was bottled up after that, struggling to move the ball down the field and turning the ball over several times in the second half.
Yet another Rangers running back crossed the goal line late in the third quarter when Ryan Snodgrass scampered for 20 yards and a touchdown to make it 29-10 in favor of Greenwood. Cross continued his big night, finding the end zone again on a 10-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach at 36-10.
There was no surrender from the Chaparrals, who fought until the last play of the game on A.J. Prince’s 40-yard rushing TD as time expired, ending the game with a final score of 36-16
Aubrey finishes the season with a 5-7 record.