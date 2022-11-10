CARROLLTON — Six offensive plays were all it took Aubrey to pull ahead 35-0 just 10:05 into its 4A-DII bi-district playoff showdown with Dallas Lincoln.
The Chaparrals rolled from there to a 63-12 victory Thursday at Standridge Stadium and comfortably advanced to the area round of the postseason. They will face the winner of the Friday night game between Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-3) and Center (7-3) next week.
“That first win’s always great to get out of the way to be honest,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “I thought we came out with a lot of energy and executed extremely well.”
Aubrey ran for 510 yards in the contest, led by Emerson Cagle’s nine carries for 171 yards and a touchdown. LaBraylon Bell added six carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns while Kai Bagley had three carries for 92 yards and two scores.
“We started out strong, came out fast,” Bell said. “Nice blocks, the best blocks. The hole was bigger than a truck, so just run.”
After forcing Lincoln into a three-and-out on the opening drive, Aubrey struck on its first play from scrimmage as Cagle broke away for a 45-yard touchdown run. On the second play of its next drive, Blayne Polen connected with Bell in the flat for a 37-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass.
Bagley broke off a 31-yard run on the first play of the Chaps’ third drive, then scored a 53-yarder on the second play of the following drive. A fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Brock Temple made it 35-0.
“It kind of went in my hands and I was like, ‘Do I run or not?’ I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to take off,’” Temple said of what was going through his mind on the play.
Lincoln scored twice in the second quarter, first on a 65-yard touchdown pass and then after a 59-yard carry set it up for a 1-yard touchdown run. A 12-yard Aubrey rushing touchdown in between by Jacob Palladino made it 42-12 as Lincoln missed an extra point attempt and failed on a 2-point conversion try.
The Chaps scored once more in the opening half as Bell broke off a 51-yard touchdown run as time expired, making it 49-12 heading into the half.
Bell scored for a third time on the first play from scrimmage of the second half as he broke off a 70-yard touchdown run. Temple added another score on Aubrey’s next drive as he scored from a yard out on a quarterback keeper.
Heading into their second-round playoff matchup, the Chaps are focused on continuing their diligent preparation.
“We just have to go to work,” Ivy said. “Tomorrow, get in the weight room, get after it, break down the film and try to get better at those little things we didn’t do so well tonight. We certainly have things we can get better at.”