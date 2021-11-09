RICHARDSON — The difficulty of making deep playoff runs is hard for any team at this point in the Texas high school volleyball season, with many of the pretenders beginning to fade away and the true contenders beginning to come to the forefront.
For the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals, they have begun to hit on all cylinders right on schedule. Aubrey swept Midlothian Heritage Tuesday night at Richardson J.J. Pearce High in the Class 4A region-II quarterfinals (25-20, 25-18, 25-16.)
“This team set high goals from the beginning of the year based off the returners that we had from last year,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “But they also understand how hard it is to get back to a regional tournament. [Heritage] is a good team and a good program. They knew that we were going to have to come out play, and we finally came out from the start ready to play.
“When we do that, we’re a really tough team to meet.”
Indeed, the Lady Chaps were impressive from the jump. The story of the night was the defense for Aubrey against a Lady Jaguars team that could not seem to get out of their own way, committing multiple errors throughout the match and allowing Aubrey to take command the entire night.
“We just kind of talk about what [the opponent] likes to do,” Stout said of her team’s defensive approach. “Then, how can we slow it down enough to maybe make them uncomfortable? What do they do a good job of that we have to stop?
“The kids buy in, they understand it. Their IQ has grown. So, they understand. start to finish, every kid on this team, what has to be done.”
From the tip-off, Aubrey took immediate control from Midlothian Heritage in the first set by going on a 6-2 run and never allowing the Lady Jaguars to get within five points in part because of the miscues that Heritage repeatedly had.
Leading the airtight defense for the Lady Chaps was Makayla Johnson with 20 digs, but perhaps the star of the night was Sydney Garrison. Garrison compiled 11 digs and two blocks, but with her 18 kills she surpassed the 1500-kill mark for her career at Aubrey.
It was fitting that Garrison had the nail in the coffin for the Lady Jaguars with the final kill to put them away for good in a third set that Aubrey dominated.
Though, the engine behind the offense for Aubrey was Gracie Bell, who racked up 25 assists along with five kills and six digs. Lexi Temple finished with nine kills, two blocks and two digs each.
No doubt, those three are the leaders of an Aubrey squad that advanced to the regional semifinals on Monday with a resounding victory.
“Gracie is an amazing leader,” Stout said. “She’s an amazing setter, and she’s seen the growth that it takes, along with Lexie and Sydney. They’re just phenomenal leaders on and off the court. But Gracie just makes things happen.”
It was evident as the match wore on that the Lady Chaps were primed and focused in a way that the great teams are by this time in the season. No doubt, Aubrey brought a passion on the court that was palpable.
“They’re very, very passionate,” Stout said. “And when they play with energy, they talk about how much fun it is and they really focus on starting practice that way. We feed off each other. They feed off me, and I feed off their energy.”
Aubrey will need that passion and energy when they meet Sunnyvale in the Class 4A region-II regional semifinals on Friday.
For a game that never quite felt like it was close, there was an immense amount of intensity that filled the gym at J.J. Pearce. That was encapsulated postgame as Stout could be heard capping off the Lady Chaps postgame meeting with three simple words — “We are not done.”