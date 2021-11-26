ABILENE — Friday’s game was 49 years in the making. For the first time in program history, Aubrey advanced past the third round of the playoffs thanks to a dominating 42-7 win over Monahans in the 4A Division II Region I semifinals.
As has been the case all year long, Aubrey’s bread-and-butter — a dominant rushing attack — powered the Chaparrals (12-1) to the win thanks to Braylon Colgrove’s four rushing touchdowns and 155 yards on the ground.
The tone was set early from the opening moments of the game. After a short pooch kick that set the Chaparrals up at their own 43 to start the game, they had little resistance in moving the ball down the field on the way to Colgrove’s first score of the game.
Monahans (9-4) got one first down on its opening drive but then had to punt thanks to the disruptive play of Aubrey’s front-seven, led by Jacob Palladino.
Palladino had six tackles for loss, including three sacks.
“Once again, our offensive line did an excellent job of opening up holes and our [running] backs ran hard,” coach Keith Ivy said. “Getting on the board first and just let our defense do what they do — they got after it and played fast and made a ton of plays.”
While the offense started quickly, it didn’t really take off until the second quarter when it racked up more than 140 yards and produced two more Colgrove touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead at the half.
To begin the second half, Monahans looked to make a comeback bid, taking the kickoff down to the Aubrey 29 and scoring seven plays later to cut it to 21-7.
On the ensuing drive, Aubrey, facing third down near midfield, handed the ball off once again to Colgrove for a 49-yard score.
Back up by 21, Aubrey effectively clinched the game on Monahans’ next drive as the Aubrey defensive line got pressure on Monahans quarterback Cheno Navarrette — forcing an errant throw that was picked off by Everson Strain.
“We knew we just had to get after him today,” Palladino said. “Our game plan was just to attack, attack, attack.”
That attacking defense held Monahans to just 159 total yards and has only surrendered 17 points in 12 quarters of playoff football.
Aubrey now looks for its first-ever regional championship when it takes on Celina for a rematch from its lone defeat this season. They’ll face off at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, Dec. 3, at UNT’s Apogee Stadium in Denton.
“We know what they bring to the table, and they know what we bring,” Ivy said. “This is 49 years of Aubrey football. It’s a testament to these young men and our coaching staff.
“That was our big goal going into the year — to have the best team that’s ever played at Aubrey. They’ve done it now. For us, it’s not over — we can’t be complacent. We’re going to grind away next week and see if we can get one more step.”