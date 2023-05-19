PRINCETON — It was the same story, just 24 hours later.
The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals held a one-run lead, Mya Cherry was in the circle and the Aubrey defense made the clutch plays needed to keep the Sulphur Springs Ladycats off the board in a 1-0 win.
The second time around on Friday, the series ended as the Lady Chaps clinched their spot in the Class 4A Region II championship. Aubrey will face Van Alstyne in next week’s series with a trip to Austin for the state tournament on the line. Series details are yet to be determined.
The day before, Cherry threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 11. Head coach James Ramsey said it was an easy decision to stick with Cherry in the circle for the rubber match.
“She just threw so well that I couldn’t take it away from her,” Ramsey said. “I wanted to give her the chance to do that again, and golly! What a gutsy performance two nights in a row. 14 shutout innings against that group, that’s a heck of a performance.”
Cherry did not disappoint again Friday as she pitched the full seven innings, striking out nine and again not allowing a run. Her series totals came to an astounding 14 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts and no runs given up.
However, before Mya Cherry could even take the circle, it was her twin sister Tamia who started off the game with a bang, hitting a solo home run in the first inning that proved to be the series-winning run.
With an early 1-0 lead, Mya Cherry settled in quickly and struck out the first two batters she faced on just six pitches. She came one strike away from throwing an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches), but the ninth pitch was lofted to center field for the out.
Aubrey got aggressive offensively and ended up working runners to second and third with one out in the third inning, but a lightning delay stopped the game during the ensuing at bat. The game paused for over an hour, and when the teams came out, the mood changed.
“I thought the rain delay came at a horrible time for us,” Ramsey said. “I kind of felt like we were starting to really get on them, and that pitcher, she came out and just did a great job.”
Ladycat pitcher Crimson Bryant, a UT-Tyler commit, found her groove after the delay, striking out 13 Aubrey batters, including a stretch of six in a row.
Sulphur Springs had their chances at the plate. From the fourth inning until the end of the game, the Ladycats got the tying run to third base three times, but the Lady Chaps never wavered. Each time, Cherry and her defense made the necessary plays to move the game along with no damage done.
In the seventh, Cherry struck out the final batter to complete the series comeback and send Aubrey to its second regional final in the last three seasons.
