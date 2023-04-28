It was Mya Cherry's day.
The sophomore pitcher tossed a perfect game from the circle with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work, adding an inside-the-park home run and two RBIs at the plate. Her performance helped Aubrey roll to a 16-0 win over Wilmer-Hutchins in the teams' decisive Round 1 playoff showdown.
Cherry's ninth strikeout of the night held a little more significance, too, as she reached 100 strikeouts for the season.
"It just really meant a lot to hit 100," Cherry said. "My teammates, they help me a lot. Just defense in general and having my back. Making sure my defense is there in case I do put it over the plate. Being able to not pitch scared."
Cherry joins teammate Brynlie Dunkin in surpassing the milestone. Dunkin sits at 109 on the season after recently hitting the mark.
The pair have played a key role in the No. 11-ranked Lady Chaps' (27-6) success so far this season. Aubrey has been ranked among the state's best 4A squads throughout the year and rolled to an undefeated district championship.
The latest victory also extended Aubrey's win streak to 10 games as it remains on a roll heading deeper into the playoffs.
"It's good to get hot at the right time," Aubrey coach James Ramsey said. "That's what you want to do as you go into the playoffs. That definitely helps, and I feel like we're playing some pretty good softball right now."
The Lady Chaps advanced to face the winner of Kennedale and Diamond Hill-Jarvis' series in the area round of the postseason. Kennedale won the series' first game 25-2 on Thursday.
Standout players
The success was spread across Aubrey's lineup during the game as runs came early and often. A 10-run opening frame reflected that reality as the Lady Chaps batted around.
Keeli Fuller got the scoring started as she drew a leadoff walk and stole second base, then took third and home on an errant attempt by the catcher to throw her out stealing third.
Carmen Alexander later drove in two runs on a single before Cherry plated one with a single of her own. Fuller then had a two-run, inside-the-park homer and Dunkin drove in another run on an RBI single to cap off the 10-run frame.
Aubrey recorded its last two outs of the frame as runners intentionally left their bases early. All but two of Aubrey's outs on the day came in that form as they refrained from running up the score further against an overmatched opponent.
Abby Hammett drove in Aubrey's lone second-inning run on an RBI double, then Mya Cherry, Tamia Cherry, Brooklyn Weier and Bree Jones all had solo, inside-the-park home runs in the third inning to set the final margin at 16-0.
What's next?
Coming off a run to the regional semifinals in last year's postseason, Aubrey has taken one step in the direction of another deep playoff run with its opening-round win.
The Lady Chaps will look to maintain their momentum and the habits that helped them reach this point as they head deeper into the playoffs.
"The same things," Mya Cherry said of the key to making a deep playoff run. "As we keep moving on it's going to get tougher, but if we just keep playing our good defense, we'll be fine."
