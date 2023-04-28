Aubrey bi-district champions
The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals pose for a picture after advancing to the second round of the playoffs with a 16-0 win over Wilmer-Hutchins on Friday at Aubrey High.

It was Mya Cherry's day.

The sophomore pitcher tossed a perfect game from the circle with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work, adding an inside-the-park home run and two RBIs at the plate. Her performance helped Aubrey roll to a 16-0 win over Wilmer-Hutchins in the teams' decisive Round 1 playoff showdown.

