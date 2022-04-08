AUBREY – Brynlie Dunkin was electric.
Dunkin pitched a shutout for Aubrey in its District 9-4A clash with rival Sanger on Friday, allowing just two hits and one walk in the 9-0 win.
The right-handed sophomore wasn't short on confidence.
“I like to say that I’m a better pitcher than I think I am,” Dunkin said. “I play for one of the top teams in Texas. I am here to stand out and so I pick up the ball and I don’t let go.”
The Chaps scored runs in each of their first four innings, starting with Abby Hammett and her RBI single in the first inning before Aubrey picked up two more in the second inning. Lauren Trott helped bust the game open with a two-run double of her own in the third while Dunkin helped her own cause in the fourth.
Coming off a pair of tough losses, Aubrey knew it needed to bounce back with a big win in a district that features state-ranked Melissa and Celina.
“After a loss, you doubt yourselves a little bit,” Aubrey coach Shon Ranton said. “And we've had a couple of doubts in the last two weeks. Melissa came here and [beat] us and that was an eye-opening moment. So, we had to refocus.”
“I think we have a lot of motivation going into this next game,” Dunkin said. “Now we got out of our slump, and we know what we can do.”
Dunkin continues to develop for Aubrey (17-5, 7-2), which beat Sanger (12-11, 4-4) a combined 24-0 in their two meetings.
“She’s a better pitcher than she was last year,” Ranton said of Dunkin, a DRC All-Area selection as a freshman last spring. “That’s one of the reason’s she’s getting turns in the rotation, and she did a fine job.”
Huckaby boosts Aubrey
Aubrey junior pitcher Wade Huckaby provided a steady arm on Friday, helping the Chaps blank rival Sanger 8-0 in a home District 9-4A win.
Aubrey, which lost several talented seniors from a year ago, has since turned to Huckaby to be one of the pillars of the pitching staff.
He's welcomed the challenge.
“It’s just another day at the office,” said Huckaby, had three strikeouts and two walks. “I pitch all the time; I pitch all summer. I’m a pitching guy.”
“He’s grown,” Aubrey coach Nate Henry said. “He had a good sophomore year, so he’s growing up and he’s where we want him to be. I think that's the best we've seen him this year, being able to locate a spot with all his pitches.”
The Chaps (17-5-1, 6-1) extended their lead throughout the evening, beginning with Huckaby helping his own cause with an RBI groundout to get on the board in the second inning.
Aubrey came right back in the fourth with a three-run inning courtesy of a Grant Liebenstein sacrifice fly and Ty Scriba RBI single that he poked through the right side.
Aubrey finished off their fourth inning with a Caden Liebenstein RBI and Jacob Holder RBI double with two outs before Andy Fetters put it away for good in the sixth inning with a two out, three-run double.
“We’re not a big or flashy offense,” Henry said. “So, we've got to manufacture and produce runs in many different ways, whether that's sacrifice flies, safety squeeze, or just hitting a ball up the middle of the field.”
Despite being a younger team this season, Aubrey still has plenty of capable experience.
“These guys were here last year,” Henry said. “And I got to see how those guys handled the play on how they handled high pressure games. And they've learned from that, and they've grown up.”
That includes Friday night’s star in Huckaby, who had a simple message.
“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Huckaby said. “We’re going to keep going hard in practice and keep trying to put up quality at-bats while continuing to pitch well.”
Aubrey swept its series with Sanger (9-9, 2-5) by a combined score of 20-0.