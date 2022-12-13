Carter May alley oop layup
Aubrey's Carter May (1) lays up an alley oop pass from Tay Ross (2) during the Chaparrals' game against Melisa, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Aubrey High.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

AUBREY — Carter May scored 30 points to lead the Aubrey boys basketball team in a relatively comfortable 57-44 win over Melissa Tuesday night at Aubrey High.

May came up with some key plays on both ends throughout the game, helping the Chaparrals jump out to an 18-8 lead after a quarter and spark some key runs. A plethora of transition baskets off turnovers helped fuel Aubrey's success, too.

Michael Lewis
Aubrey's Michael Lewis (23) drives to the basket on a fast break during the Chaparrals' game against Melissa on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Aubrey High.

