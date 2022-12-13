AUBREY — Carter May scored 30 points to lead the Aubrey boys basketball team in a relatively comfortable 57-44 win over Melissa Tuesday night at Aubrey High.
May came up with some key plays on both ends throughout the game, helping the Chaparrals jump out to an 18-8 lead after a quarter and spark some key runs. A plethora of transition baskets off turnovers helped fuel Aubrey's success, too.
"We knew they were going to be slower with the two big guys," May said. "We knew if we pushed the ball, we can win this game."
Other top scorers for the Chaps included Michael Lewis and Elijah Herron, who had eight points apiece. Branden West chipped in five points as well.
Aubrey (9-2) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead as West got a steal and hit a 3-pointer on the other end, one of several transition buckets in the opening period. After a slow start, May got going with a three and layup along with making a pair of blocks to help the Chaps lead 18-8 after a quarter.
"We came out strong," Aubrey coach Kyle Smith said. "We knew this is a good team, so I felt like we were ready for it. We knew they could beat us if we didn't play well."
The second quarter saw Melissa (9-7) pull back into the contest behind a 10-0 run to trail 24-20 with just over 2:30 left in the frame. Aubrey answered with an 8-0 run of its own to lead 32-20 heading into halftime as May scored several transition baskets.
Finding an offensive groove in the third quarter, the Chaps scored 21 points as May got rolling with 11 points in the frame. He made it 51-32 late in the quarter with a three before Melissa cut into the lead a bit to trail 53-37 at the end of the quarter.
May came up with two more big blocks in the fourth quarter as Melissa looked to rally from the deficit. A transition dunk with 11 seconds left set the final margin at 57-43, and also gave May his second straight 30-point game after posting 37 points last week against Frisco Emerson.
With the start of district play still essentially a month away, the Chaps are focused on continued improvement in aiming to contend for the district title.
"We still have to get better," Smith said. "Our district is going to be tough. Anna's a very good team, Celina's a very good team and Van Alstyne is the returning district champion. Those three, to me, we had trouble beating 'em last year. Until we beat 'em, we have to continue to be better."
