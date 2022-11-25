Kai Bagley touchdown run versus Lincoln
Buy Now

Aubrey running back Kai Bagley (2) runs for a touchdown during the Chaparrals' first-round win over Dallas Linclon.

 Al Key/DRC

PARIS — No. 10 Aubrey saw its season come to a close Friday as it struggled to overcome an early deficit in a 37-14 loss to No. 7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you