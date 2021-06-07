Aubrey’s Jaxon Holder will have company in Round Rock at the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game later this month.
The Chaparrals’ senior shortstop will be joined by teammates Garrett Graef and Zak Taylor, who were also tabbed to the all-star team. The game will be played at 1 p.m. June 19 at Dell Diamond.
Holder, Graef and Taylor were instrumental in leading Aubrey to its best season in a decade this year. The Chaparrals went 30-6 overall and were ranked in the top 10 at several points throughout the year.
Aubrey eventually bowed out of the playoffs in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal after getting swept by Godley.
Holder, a Dallas Baptist signee, led the Chaparrals at the plate with a .392 average. He slugged nine doubles, nine triples, two home runs and drove in 31.
Taylor, meanwhile, was Aubrey’s ace on the mound, going 9-2 on the year with a 1.85 ERA. He struck out 91 in 71 1/3 innings.
Graef was the District 9-4A Defensive MVP and a key cog as the Chaparrals’ catcher.