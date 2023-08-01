Dunkin played a key part in Aubrey’s run to the Class 4A state tournament last season, where it fell in the semifinals to eventual state champion Corpus Christi Calallen. The Lady Chaps racked up 34 wins on the way to their fourth state tournament appearance in program history and first since 2007.
Dunkin factored heavily into that success, both in the circle and at the plate.
The All-Area first-team honoree posted a .396 batting average with a team-best 43 RBIs and struck out just six times. She added a 15-5 record, including no losses in district play, along with a 1.14 ERA and 131 strikeouts while splitting time with fellow standout pitcher Mya Cherry.
Dunkin also threw a pair of no-hitters and was named District 11-4A’s Most Valuable Player for her efforts at pitcher and third base.
The senior is among the returners to a largely intact core that lost just two seniors from last year’s state semifinalist squad. Aubrey’s strong returning talent has it among the Denton area’s early favorites with a chance at making a trip back to Austin for the state tournament again this season.
After completing her high school career, Dunkin is set to join a TWU program that had a resurgence of sorts last season. The Pioneers posted a 25-28 record on the year, surpassing their win total from the two previous seasons combined where they won a total of 19 games.
