Aubrey's Brynlie Dunkin commits to TWU
Buy Now

Aubrey’s Brynlie Dunkin, pictured during a 2023 game against Iowa Park, is set to stay close to home for college softball after committing to TWU on Monday night.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Aubrey standout Brynlie Dunkin is set to play college softball close to home after announcing Monday night she had committed to Texas Woman’s University.

Dunkin, who is set for her senior season with the Lady Chaparrals this spring, announced the decision via Twitter.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0