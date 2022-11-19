Bagley run Center game

Aubrey running back Kai Bagley runs for a gain during the Chaparrals' second-round playoff matchup with Center on Saturday in Tyler, Texas.

 Courtesy photo/Michel Alfaro

TYLER — In a four-overtime thriller, Wesley Huber's successful 2-point conversion run in the fourth overtime made the difference as Aubrey beat Center 43-41.

Bell run
Aubrey running back LaBraylon Bell runs during the Chaparrals' 43-41 overtime win over Center Saturday in Tyler, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

