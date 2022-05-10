AUBREY — Aubrey escaped game one of the 4A Region II regional quarterfinal series with a 3-1 victory over Celina on Tuesday at Aubrey High School.
Despite the win, Chaps coach Shon Ranton was not pleased with his team’s performance at the plate and its inability to capitalize.
“We did not come through, except for the first two innings with runners in scoring position, and we even still left runners on base,” Ranton said. “If our team thinks that’s going to get it done whenever we go to their place, they’re full of it. We’ve got to come through in the clutch.”
The Lady Chaps scored three runs in the first two innings but left five runners on base after their final run.
“It comes to where you have to put a couple of good at-bats together. Then you need to make sure you’re being selective on your pitches and you can't be swinging at stuff you can’t handle. … I can’t believe we won, honestly,” Ranton said.
Leading 1-0 after the first, Keeli Fuller laced a two-run single to stretch Aubrey's lead to 3-0 in the second.
Mya Cherry held Celina's batters at bay for the majority of the game. She kept the Bobcats scoreless after the third inning.
Cherry, however, had to battle out of jams in both the sixth and seventh innings, as Celina had the tying runs on base but could not bring them home.
“She was a real trooper tonight. She had to fight from behind many times. She put herself in a hole — not getting ahead with strikes. She did a pretty good job of fighting back,” Ranton said.
The three-game series shifts to Celina on Thursday for Game 2, and Ranton knows the challenge that awaits, saying, “I don’t expect us to close it out Thursday night.”
“If we do the same tonight, we’ll be playing on Friday. But, if we [are] able to close it out, we’ve got to string those hits together,” Ranton said. “Our three, four, five and six batters, of those, they didn’t produce the way they were supposed to. They’ve got to do more.”
Game 2 at Celina High is scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch Thursday. If necessary, Game 3 will be held on Friday.