AUBREY — It wasn’t the greatest start Friday, but it was how Aubrey responded and executed for a thorough 49-20 win over Terrell that proves it will be a force in 2020 when district rolls around.
Led by its three-year starter Jaxon Holder, Aubrey improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and its first time in the Keith Ivy era.
“It means a whole lot to us,” Ivy said after the team’s dominating win. “It’s obviously a momentum and confidence builder for us, and we’re going to need that going forward.”
Leading the way moving forward is Holder, who produced big plays for Aubrey in Friday night’s win with his legs and his arm.
Holder completed 72% of his passes for 142 and threw three touchdowns to three different receivers and even delivered hits at the end of his runs that fired up the sidelines.
“We’re obviously a heavy run team, but Jaxon works our offense and runs our offense extremely well,” Ivy said. “He’s big and physical, and you saw the big hit on the sideline.”
Aubrey still has some things to work on as it continues down its nondistrict slate, such as giving up Friday’s opening kickoff to start the game down 6-0. Still, Ivy was impressed with his team’s ability to bounce back from that and other big plays Terrell made.
Ivy added that his defense was locked in very well against Terrell, which mirrors Aubrey offensively in being very run heavy, and his players executed the game plan they put in place.
Aubrey has two more nondistrict games — against Caddo Mills and Godley — as it looks toward district and bringing in a district title.