GARLAND — Aubrey clinched a spot in the Class 4A state championship match by knocking off Bellville 3-2 in Thursday's second 4A semifinal match.

Sydney Garrison celebration
Buy Now

Aubrey's Sydney Garrison (13) celebrates after scoring a point during the Lady Chaparrals five-set win over Bellville Friday, November 17th, 2022 in Garland, Texas.
Sevier reacts to win
Buy Now

Aubrey's Annaleise Sevier (9) celebrates after the Lady Chaparrals beat Bellville to advance to the UIL 4A state championship Thursday, November 17th, 2022 in Garland, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you