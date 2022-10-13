Aubrey VB feature social graphic

Aubrey setter Olivia Starr (left) and outside hitter Sydney Garrison have been among the Dallas area's leaders in assists and kills, respectively, this season. Their connection on the court is key to the Lady Chaps' success.

 Courtesy photos/Aubrey VB

AUBREY — Coming off a regional final appearance in last year’s volleyball playoffs, Aubrey entered the 2022 season without some key pieces of its deep postseason run.

Aubrey's Sydney Garrison (13) blocks Denton's Tessa Gerwig (12) during a game at Aubrey High School last season. Garrison has been a key part of the Lady Chaps' team over the last four years.
Aubrey's Olivia Starr (10) serves the ball in a playoff game against Midlothian Heritage last season. Starr has been one of the Dallas areas leaders in assists all season and a key part of the Lady Chaps' success.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

