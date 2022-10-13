AUBREY — Coming off a regional final appearance in last year’s volleyball playoffs, Aubrey entered the 2022 season without some key pieces of its deep postseason run.
The Lady Chaparrals lost a pair of all-area honorees in middle blocker Lexi Temple and setter Gracie Bell, but have not missed a beat this fall. They have racked up a 30-8 record and lead the pack in District 11-4A with four matches left to play.
Junior setter Olivia Starr has deftly stepped into Bell’s role, tallying 1,053 assists so far to rank second in the Dallas area. It was no small task given Bell’s impact as a four-year starter at Aubrey with 3,561 career assists.
Starr has quickly developed crucial chemistry with the team's attackers, building a particularly prolific connection with senior outside hitter Sydney Garrison. Their partnership has helped Garrison notch the third-most kills in the Dallas-area with 575 so far this fall.
An open dialogue between the two has been key to their chemistry.
“There’s nothing hidden between us. We try to stay very open and communicate with each other,” Garrison said. “We’ve just had this really good communication going, her with all the hitters and us with her. It’s really helped her feel comfortable and grow as a setter.”
“We talk a lot, on the court and off the court,” Starr said. “It makes us more comfortable with each other and more comfortable to have communication about the sets.”
Their bond has paid dividends throughout the season as the Lady Chaps have grown from some early defeats to dominate district play. Without a key position change ahead of Garrison’s freshman year, though, their attack might look vastly different.
Aubrey coach Whitney Stout remembers telling Garrison she would likely need to move from middle blocker to outside hitter back in 2018, when Garrison was in eighth grade and Stout starting her first year as the coach.
“I said, ‘Hey, you’re probably going to need to be an outside,’ and she laughed at me. Now we joke about it,” Stout said. “We moved her there her freshman year and she had to grow up quick because we had an injury to a senior that year. It all kind of fell on her shoulders as a freshman.
“She’s just done a good job handling the pressure and learning from the experience.”
The move has paid dividends for Garrison’s volleyball career, leading to her commitment last summer to play college volleyball at Tarleton State. Her all-around play has been a key part of the Lady Chaps’ success this season with 400 digs, 48 aces and 39 blocks to go with her attacking numbers.
Garrison also reached a key milestone this September when she surpassed 2,000 kills for her career.
“I set that goal for myself my freshman year, so it was really exciting to hit it this year,” Garrison said. “My family has done a great job pushing me and then having great teammates as well pushing me in a positive direction.”
For Starr, the journey to varsity standout has not been quite so rapid. She earned playing time last fall as the team’s designated server while soaking up all the knowledge she could under Bell’s tutelage. Bell even worked with Starr over the summer to help her continue preparing to fill the starting setter role.
Taking over for one of the program’s all-time greats has not come without its challenges, but Starr has relished the opportunity.
“It’s definitely been a lot of pressure, but I do better under pressure anyway,” Starr said. “I talked to [Bell] and saw how she was last year. How good of a captain she was, how good of a leader and how calm under pressure she was. I really just learned from her example.”
It’s all culminated in a breakout season for her with 284 digs and 41 aces in addition to facilitating the offense. Stout appreciates the fact that Starr had the opportunity to develop under Bell last season and feels that process has paid dividends this fall.
“We knew what she was capable of and saw it last year, she just needed some experience on the varsity level,” Stout said. “As the season’s gone on, it’s been less and less of me interacting with her between plays. She’s picked up and is now fully running the offense.”
As the regular season winds down, Aubrey still has four district matches remaining before the playoffs. Its Oct. 21 showdown with No. 8 Celina marks the toughest test remaining for the fourth-ranked Lady Chaps.
They are excited for the chance to win the district title and make another deep postseason run this fall with Starr and Garrison leading the way.
“We’re constantly getting better,” Starr said. “We’re all working super hard to make it far in the playoffs and to the regional tournament again. Just really looking forward and seeing what we can do better every game.”