Jett Runion commits to Houston
Aubrey’s Jett Runion (88) knocks the ball loose as he sacks Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason (6) during a game last season in Aubrey. Runion committed Monday to play college football for Houston.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

After finishing up the first day of fall practice, Aubrey standout Jett Runion announced his collegiate destination Monday morning when he committed to Houston.

The rising senior, who is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals, played both defensive end and tight end for the Chaparrals last season. He also held scholarship offers from SMU, North Texas and several other FBS and FCS schools before deciding on the Cougars.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

