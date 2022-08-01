Aubrey’s Jett Runion (88) knocks the ball loose as he sacks Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason (6) during a game last season in Aubrey. Runion committed Monday to play college football for Houston.
After finishing up the first day of fall practice, Aubrey standout Jett Runion announced his collegiate destination Monday morning when he committed to Houston.
The rising senior, who is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals, played both defensive end and tight end for the Chaparrals last season. He also held scholarship offers from SMU, North Texas and several other FBS and FCS schools before deciding on the Cougars.
“I’m very humbled and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to the @UHCougarFB,” Runion said in a post to his Twitter account.
Runion was a key part of Aubrey’s efforts on both sides of the ball last season as he helped the Chaparrals achieve a 12-2 record and their deepest playoff run in program history before they fell to Celina in the regional final round.
As a tight end in Aubrey’s run-heavy offense, he led the team in all major receiving categories with 17 catches for 342 yards and 5 touchdowns. He posted 70 tackles (20 for a loss), 12 sacks and four pass breakups on the defensive side, per 247Sports.
Those efforts earned Runion First Team All-District 4-4A Division II honors and a Texas Sports Writers Association Honorable Mention All-State nod. He was also recognized in the Denton Record-Chronicle’sAll-Area Best of the Rest category as one of the area’s top defensive players.
Returning for his final high school season, Runion will be a key to Aubrey’s success once again this fall alongside star senior running back Braylon Colgrove.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.