In the battle for the first-place spot in 5-4A Division II, Aubrey picked up a crucial 35-14 win Friday against the only other team that was undefeated in district play.
The Chaparrals (5-2, 3-0 in district) won each of their last four games, scoring an average of 58 points and holding their opponents to an average of only 9 points. After last week's win, Aubrey was ranked No. 10 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings for Class 4A Division II.
Running back Wesley Huber got the ball rolling Friday night at Van Alstyne when he scored Aubrey's first rushing touchdown. Running back Kai Bagley hurdled over a defender before running untouched into the end zone for another score, then quarterback Blayne Polen found wide receiver Tyler Brown for a touchdown catch to finish out the first half 21-0.
The second half started with a series of first downs by Van Alstyne (3-4, 2-1) that matched its first down total from the entire first half. The Chaps' defense eventually shut it down and forced a punt. Bagley ran the ball down to the opposing 1-yard line on the first play of the next drive before fullback Jake Palladino ran it in on the following play for a touchdown.
Van Alstyne put its first points on the board in the third quarter and tacked on a two-point conversion to make the score 28-8. Another long rush for the Chaps brought them to the opposing 12-yard line, and Huber dove the ball into the end zone on a first and goal.
Van Alstyne found the end zone again to start the fourth quarter, and failed on a two-point conversion try. The Chaps found themselves failing to convert on third downs, but Bagley intercepted a pass with five minutes left to put the game back in their control.
Although the Chaps ultimately failed to produce a score on the ensuing possession, the clock dwindled down as neither team put up any points for the remainder of the game.
Star running back Emerson Cagle played for only the first quarter and Bagley took charge in the rushing game with 114 yards. The Chaps' defense was a key factor in Friday's win, holding the Van Alstyne offense to just 85 rushing yards and 112 passing yards.
Aubrey has retained its first-place standing in 5-4A DII and remains undefeated in district play. The team will face Krum (1-5, 0-2) at home next Friday.