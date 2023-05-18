Aubrey logo

PRINCETON — After suffering a 3-0 Game 1 loss to Sulphur Springs, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals softball team staved off elimination with a 1-0 win in Game 2 to force a decisive third game.

Mya Cherry tossed seven innings from the circle, striking out 11 while allowing just four hits, two walks and no runs.

