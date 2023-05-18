PRINCETON — After suffering a 3-0 Game 1 loss to Sulphur Springs, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals softball team staved off elimination with a 1-0 win in Game 2 to force a decisive third game.
Mya Cherry tossed seven innings from the circle, striking out 11 while allowing just four hits, two walks and no runs.
“I thought Mya was outstanding the whole night,” Aubrey head coach James Ramsey said. “She kept us in the game the whole way. Seven shutout innings against that group is a heck of a performance.”
Game 3 will be played at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Princeton High to determine which team will play in next week's regional finals.
Along with Cherry’s 11 strikeouts, the defensive play for the Lady Chaparrals kept the state-ranked Ladycats at bay. In the bottom of the first inning, Aubrey catcher Abby Buxton made the final out by successfully throwing out a base runner stealing third.
The Lady Chaps got the first and only run of the game in the third inning after two base hits and a hit by pitch loaded the bases. Then, a wild pitch allowed Cherry to come home, giving Aubrey the lead.
Sulphur Springs loaded the bases in the fourth inning and appeared to be in position to take the lead. However a foul pop up just stayed in play and Buxton got back against the backstop to make the catch and end the inning.
After working out of another jam in the fifth, senior center fielder Bree Jones made the play of the game in the sixth. A long fly ball was hit to dead center with the tying run at first. Jones tracked it all the way and made the catch just before slamming into the wall to prevent a big play.
“They all just made plays when we needed them,” Ramsey said of his fielders. “We talked about needing people to step up on offense and defense, and tonight when we needed it on defense they made the plays. That catch in center field, I was worried, but Bree came up big on that one.”
Cherry struck out the next two batters and the Lady Chaps rolled into the seventh inning with momentum. Cherry got one more strikeout to add the finishing touch and force Friday's deciding game.
