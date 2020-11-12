MINERAL WELLS — It was all Aubrey Chaparrals on Thursday night in their bi-district showdown with Mineral Wells, as the Chaps used a huge first half to cruise to a 62-14 thumping.
Offensively, Aubrey was lights out from kickoff with a 20-point first quarter to Mineral Wells’ single touchdown. In the second quarter, the Chaps put the throttle down with five touchdowns to put some distance between Mineral Wells, held scoreless during the second for a 55-7 halftime lead for Aubrey.
Jaxon Holder was phenomenal under center for Aubrey with 239 passing yards and four touchdown passes and he accounted for the Chaps’ 563 total offensive yards. Braylon Colgrove was brilliant as well with 118 rushing yards and a touchdown. Trenton Hardin caught three of Aubrey’s touchdowns, with Wyatt Dyer collecting 92 receiving yards and one score also.
With the win, Aubrey will advance to the area round next week with a location and opponent to be determined.