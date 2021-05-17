Aubrey senior Jaxon Holder took home one of the most prestigious honors in the state on Monday.
The Chaparrals’ shortstop was tabbed to the Class 4A-and-under Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State All-Star team.
“It’s a great honor, and I’m extremely proud of him,” Aubrey coach Nate Henry said. “He deserves every bit of it. He’s a tremendous young man. He’s a great player, but off the field, he does things the right way. He’s a leader, and I’m really glad he gets to represent our program and school district down there.”
Holder will play in the THSBCA 4A-and-under All-Star game at 1 p.m. June 19 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
He is batting .388 this season and has tallied 30 RBIs, eight doubles and nine triples to go along with a .500 on-base percentage.
The Dallas Baptist signee has helped Aubrey reach the third round of the playoffs this season. The Chaparrals kick off their three-game series against Godley in the 4A Region II quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hurst L.D. Bell.