PARIS — No. 10 Aubrey saw its season come to a close Friday as it struggled to overcome an early deficit in a 37-14 loss to No. 7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
After being pinned at their own 1-yard line midway through the first quarter, an early safety on a punt into one of the upbacks put the Chaparrals down 9-0. The Hawks further capitalized on the miscue with a touchdown on their ensuing drive to establish an early lead they never relinquished.
"We dug such a hole there early that we couldn't get out of," Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. "Down 16-0 to a team of this caliber, it's about impossible to come back from."
With the win, Pleasant Grove advances to take on the winner of No. 2 Gilmer (11-0) and No. 1 Carthage's (12-0) Friday night game in next week's Class 4A Division II Region II championship game.
The Chaps came up one win short of their second straight regional final appearance after making the round for the first time in program history last fall.
Aubrey's loss ended one of the most successful three-year runs in program history. The Chaps made it to the regional semifinal round in 2019 as well and posted an overall record of 33-7 over the last three seasons with 10 or more wins in each one.
"Since I've been on varsity, it's been really fun," senior tight end/defensive end Jett Runion said. "We've gone deep in the playoffs, two or three rounds every year. I can't complain. Wish you can play as long as you can, but everything comes to an end."
Runion, a Houston commit, had four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown in the defeat. Senior running back/defensive back Kai Bagley joined him with 19 carries for 160 yards and one touchdown on a night where the offense had a tough time building much momentum.
It was all Pleasant Grove early on as it forced an Aubrey three-and-out, then scored 3:29 into the game on a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Ahkhari Johnson.
After an exchange of punts, a third straight three-and-out left the Chaps punting from their own 2-yard line. The attempt went off an upback and kicker/punter Bryson Bohannon had to fall on it for a safety. The Hawks also scored on their ensuing possession to turn the miscue into nine points and a 16-0 lead with 1:51 left in the opening frame.
Aubrey missed a 51-yard field goal try early in the second quarter, but Wesley Huber gave the Chaps some life with a fumble recovery deep in their own territory. Bagley ran for a 78-yard touchdown on the second play of Aubrey's ensuing drive to make it 16-7.
"Our guys battled their hearts out," Ivy said. "They played to the last second. I couldn't be more proud of them. They certainly have so much to be proud of, this group of seniors. They've laid the foundation for our program over the last three years. They're winners in my eyes."
The Chaps then got a key fourth-and-9 stop deep in their territory, but failed to capitalize on the next possession. Johnson ran for his second touchdown on the ensuing series to extend the Pleasant Grove lead once again.
Aubrey failed to field the ensuing kickoff and the Hawks pounced on the mistake, recovering the kick to set up a 21-yard touchdown pass and lead 30-7 heading into halftime.
After the teams exchanged three-and-outs, Pleasant Grove made a key fourth down conversion deep in the Chaps' territory and Johnson ran in from a yard out to make it 37-7. Aubrey drove down the field looking to answer but threw an interception in the end zone that all but ended its hopes of a comeback.
The Chaps posted a late touchdown on a 12-yard pass from senior quarterback Blayne Polen to Runion to make it 37-14 with 1:41 to play in the final frame.
Falling to the Hawks ultimately ended a plethora of the Chaps' key seniors' high school careers. Runion, Bagley, Polen and several others have now played their final snaps for Aubrey, but leave a legacy as one of the most successful groups in the program's history.
"Their leadership is really second to none," Ivy said. "They've won more games and been more successful than any group of seniors that we've ever had in the history of the program. They'll be well-known in the history books at Aubrey and everybody will know their name — as they should."