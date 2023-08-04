Aubrey logo

Aubrey’s now-graduated senior class helped lead the program to perhaps its most successful three-year run ever.

Aubrey's 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 25 Sunnyvale 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Anna 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 Arlington Seguin 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Frisco Panther Creek 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 Bridgeport* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Gainesville* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Van Alstyne* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Krum* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Sanger* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Farmersville 7:30 p.m.
District 5-4A DII*

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

