Aubrey’s now-graduated senior class helped lead the program to perhaps its most successful three-year run ever.
Many began playing key roles for the Chaparrals as sophomores during the 2020 season, their first of three straight trips to the third round of the playoffs after last reaching that point in 2009. Aubrey won two district championships during that three-year span and made its first-ever regional final appearance in 2021.
The Chaps will look to continue that run of success after losing a plethora of players who featured prominently in it.
Several cornerstones return poised to take on bigger roles, but the Chaps will certainly lean on some less-experienced players after losing 14 of their 22 starters and 21 of 48 lettermen overall.
Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said his latest group has shown a hunger to prove itself capable of living up to the program’s lofty standards. That mindset could be key as the Chaps look to maintain the status they have established in recent years as a local power.
“They’re hungry,” Ivy said. “Even with us losing so many players from a year ago, I think they’re hungry to put their stamp on the program. To come out, show that they can get into the playoffs and play for a while. I’ve certainly seen that out here. Just their attitude, enthusiasm and effort has been very good.”
Aubrey's 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
Sunnyvale
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1
at Anna
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8
Arlington Seguin
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Frisco Panther Creek
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Bridgeport*
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Gainesville*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
Van Alstyne*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13
at Krum*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20
Sanger*
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3
at Farmersville
7:30 p.m.
District 5-4A DII*
Star power
Despite the heavy senior departures, Aubrey still has some proven contributors to build around this fall.
Senior running back/linebacker Emerson Cagle, senior tight end/defensive lineman Xavier McCoy and junior wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Brown are each among the Denton area’s top returners at their positions after strong seasons.
All three look poised to take on increased roles this fall after key departures from their respective position groups.
Cagle racked up 109 carries for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns as an efficient part of the Chaps’ Wing-T offense. He looks set to take on an even larger share of the carries this fall with 1,000-yard rusher Kai Bagley lost to graduation and standout back LaBraylon Bell set to miss the season with an injury.
McCoy had 49 total tackles (37 solo), 24 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups last year. Brown picked up an offer from North Texas this offseason after tallying 21 tackles, 12 pass breakups and four interceptions and showcasing impressive track speed in the spring.
Look for that trio to help set the tone for Aubrey’s less-experienced players this fall.
Team strength
The Chaps’ biggest strength looks to be their offensive line, with several experienced players back from a season ago.
Seniors Riley Herron, Aden Galindo, Lance Slaughter and Carlos Ordaz and junior Luke Bartel should factor in heavily upfront. Galindo was a first-team all-district selection last year, while Herron moves over from tight end. Ivy said all five saw substantial playing time last season, which should help them slot in nicely for the Chaps.
That group will look to pave the way for Cagle, senior running back/linebacker Randall Szostek and junior running back/linebacker Dylan Brooks, who transferred in from Frisco Liberty, and others.
The passing game could also see a greater emphasis as senior Brock Temple and junior Anthony Brumley compete for the starting job. Brown will give them one playmaker to target after posting 14 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while McCoy will slot in at tight end. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Johnson, who transferred from Lewisville, is another name to watch.
Aubrey’s strength and depth along the offensive line should provide a solid foundation for the Wing-T scheme to flourish, as usual.
Area of concern
On the flip side, a host of key losses defensively leave the Chaps filling holes with some less- experienced players.
All-Area defensive linemen Jett Runion and Jacob Palladino, linebacker Wesley Huber and defensive backs Kai Bagley and Everson Strain are all gone. Bagley took home co-utility player of the year honors as a force at running back and in the secondary, while Runion signed with Houston as a tight end after also featuring both ways.
McCoy, Brown and Szosztek (123 tackles) provide Aubrey with veterans to anchor each level of the defense, but there are plenty of holes to fill around them. Szostek is the lone returning starter at linebacker, while Bagley, Strain and Kamron Fields are all gone from the defensive backfield.
Herron looks poised to play an increased role on the defensive front, and others will certainly emerge to fill the gaps.
How effectively the Chaps are able to retool across the defense, though, will be key in determining their ceiling.
Game of the year
After going 2-2 in an up-and-down nondistrict slate, Aubrey got on a roll and never looked back during district play last fall as it rolled off six straight wins, all by 21 or more points.
The Chaps once again face a tough nondistrict slate with 4A DI state-ranked Anna and 5A DII foe Arlington Seguin, among others. What might just be their most important game of the regular season, though, comes in the second week of district play.
Aubrey travels that week to face Gainesville, which brings back 17 of its 22 starters and 31 of 40 lettermen from a team that finished third in District 5-4A DII last season. Heavy losses for second-place Van Alstyne could make the Leopards Aubrey’s stiffest district test despite beating them 63-6 last fall.
As the Chaps look to live up to their standard of winning district championships and beyond, a victory over Gainesville could certainly be a crucial step in that direction.
“They know the expectations year in and year out,” Ivy said. “That’s, first and foremost, go win a district championship, then hopefully get in the playoffs, be healthy and make a run at it.”
