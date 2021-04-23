AUBREY — Nate Henry isn’t one to make excuses.
And Aubrey’s coach certainly wasn’t in the mood to start on Friday night.
Despite a one-hour rain delay that featured a tornado warning for the area, Henry was not willing to use that as justification for his team’s slow start.
“I felt like we were ready,” Henry said. “As a player, when things get turned a little bit, you’ve got to be mentally ready. I don’t know if [the weather delay] played a part in it. I don’t think It did. That’s just one of those things. You have to teach high school kids to be mentally ready and ready for change when you get thrown out of your routine a little bit.”
But the Chaparrals came out rusty, falling into an early hole as starter Wade Huckaby surrendered four runs in just two innings.
Aubrey was held scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, and despite loading the bases with no outs in the final frame, the Chaparrals were unable to complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss to Melissa.
Brandon West led off the seventh with a single into center, and Jacob Holder followed that with a walk. Zak Taylor then lined an RBI single into left to put the Chaparrals on the board.
Ty Sciba immediately worked a walk, loading the bases with no outs and Aubrey trailing 4-1. But the Chaparrals hit into a back-breaking double play, extinguishing their hopes for a rally.
“It was just a little bit too late,” Henry said. “We didn’t execute in a couple of situations early when we had some chances. When that happens, that’s baseball, and sometimes that’s the way it goes. We just didn’t do a very good job early on executing in certain situations.”
Melissa scored all four of its runs in the top of the second, with three of them coming on a bases-clearing double to the gap in left field.
The Cardinals loaded the bases due in large part to Huckaby’s command issues. Huckaby hit three batters and issued two walks in his only two innings on the mound. He also threw a wild pitch, allowing Melissa’s fourth run to come across.
Rhet Bleemel entered in relief and did a masterful job the rest of the way, surrendering just two hits in five innings. He struck out six.
“He did a heck of a job keeping us in it,” Henry said. “He’s been good for us all year, but it was really good to see that out of him going forward. He’s been a guy that hasn’t been extended. That’s the most he’s probably pitched all year. I’m really proud of him.”
The loss puts a serious damper on Aubrey’s District 9-4A title hopes.
Aubrey needed a win against Melissa to set up a de facto district title game against Celina next Tuesday. Instead, the Chaparrals now no longer control their own destiny.
“It is what it is,” Henry said. “Obviously, we were looking forward to that [Celina game]. And we still are. It’s going to be a good game. Moving forward, it’s good that we’re in the spot that we are. Tonight really didn’t hurt us. It’s not going to keep us out of that playoffs. We’re already guaranteed to be in.”