AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals are going to keep running the football until someone stops them. And in a battle of unbeatens on Friday, Caddo Mills was added to the list of those who couldn’t.
Martavious Hill rushed for 131 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and was one of six ball carriers for the Chaps, who piled up 335 yards on the ground while also adding two interceptions defensively in a 27-14 home win.
The Chaps jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Caddo Mills finally got on the board with two seconds left in the third quarter.
Aubrey (5-0) is now off to its best start since 2009, when it won its first nine games before finishing 11-2. Friday’s win avenges last year’s 50-28 loss to Caddo Mills, which snapped a four-game winning streak to open the year.
“They [Caddo Mills] are state-ranked in the Top 15; they have a great ball club,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “I’m unbelievably proud of our kids and coaches. We had a good week of practice and worked extremely hard. They were ready to play at a high level.”
Aubrey had its chances to blow the game wide open, but two drives to the 1-yard line — one in each half — came up empty. Caddo Mills never did capitalize. Quarterback Jason Thomason completed 12 of his 34 attempts. Adrian Baxter managed 114 yards on 23 carries, but his lone touchdown was too little too late as Aubrey still led 24-7.
Aubrey seemed determined to jump out on Caddo Mills early and often. The Chaps scored on their second possession of the game when quarterback Semahj Brown found Caden Liebenstein for a 14-yard touchdown catch. That pass and catch was one of only eight attempts Aubrey had in the game. The rest of its offense came by way of their trademark punishing ground game.
Hill scored on a 1-yard run with 10:39 to go in the second quarter to extend Aubrey’s lead to 14-0. After Wesley Huber intercepted Thomason, Hill struck again two plays later with a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:39 to go in the third quarter, giving Aubrey a commanding 24-0 lead.
Aubrey also got 57 rushing yards from Braylon Colgrove. Bryson Bohannon and Jacob Holder each added 56 yards on the ground, and Brown scrambled for 30 yards on eight carries.
Defensively, Ty Sciba came up with Aubrey’s second interception with 8:02 left in the game.
“We love our offensive philosophy. We get behind those offensive linemen who are big and physical, and they open up the holes,” Ivy said. “Our backs run extremely hard. They’re unselfish and rolling in there at different times. And if they’re not getting the ball, they are faking or blocking. It’s just something they learn from the seventh grade on up.”
Ivy didn’t want to put too much stock into the Chaps great start to the season, especially considering all of these wins are part of a long and grueling non-district slate. Aubrey has its last test next week against Godley before opening district.
“We’ll enjoy it tonight. It’s 5-0. But we have a big test next week and then open district against Celina at their place,” Ivy said. “We’ve got a lot of big games left, and we’ll keep playing who we need to play.”