KENNEDALE — Sometimes things don’t go as planned and you’re forced to adjust. Your best starting pitcher might not be available for a do-or-die playoff game, or your offense might be stagnant for most of the game. But the best know how to adjust.
That was the scenario the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals found themselves in heading into their one-game playoff series against Godley on Friday night in Kennedale. Their typical ace, Lauren Trott, was not available due to illness and their bats were ice-cold for the first half of the ballgame.
They adjusted.
In a game the Lady Chaps needed to win, they were able to come together and defeat Godley in the 4A Region II area round by a resounding final score of 14-3 behind massive fifth and sixth innings.
Out of the gate, Aubrey appeared to be in what was a brewing pitchers’ duel with Godley. With each club holding the other scoreless through four innings before Godley broke the seal with a run, the Lady Chaps quickly realized they had their backs up against the wall.
Coach Shon Ranton understood then that he needed to get his club in the right position to get back into the game. Otherwise, the Lady Chaps might be packing their bags from the playoffs early.
“We started on it after the first inning, we were swinging at pitches that you shouldn’t be swinging at,” Ranton said. “And we have our quality at bat board there. And after we got into the fourth inning, we had no good marks on the quality bat board because we weren’t getting any.”
Whatever Ranton continued to preach to his team during those first four innings finally clicked during the top half of the fifth inning, as Aubrey erupted for five runs behind a whopping five doubles and changed the momentum of the game for good.
But that was certainly not the end of the scoring for the Lady Chaps in this game. The sixth inning took on a life of its own with Aubrey completely manhandling Godley for nine runs including a two-run double from Lexi Hendrix and a bases-clearing double by starting pitcher Brynlie Dunkin to make it a 14-1 game by the inning’s conclusion.
“We went to our ‘bunt and punch,’ which is our timing swing mechanism that we do,” Ranton said. “And we do that whenever the pitching [is] faster. We do it sometimes when it’s a bit slower than normal. And that really helped us today.”
Perhaps the most impressive feat of the night for Aubrey was the job done by Brynlie Dunkin and Josie Taylor in the circle in place of the Lady Chaps’ ace Trott. Dunkin got the start and tossed 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball before giving way to Taylor.
And according to Ranton, this win was a complete team effort.
“We played defense well enough, and they pitched well enough until we could finally get our bats going early on,” he said.
Aubrey will look ahead to the regional quarterfinals next week against the winner of Melissa and Hillsboro.