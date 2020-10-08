Since Keith Ivy took over as Aubrey’s head coach in 2014, there has always been one hurdle the Chaparrals have been unable to clear.
Celina.
Ivy is 0-4 against the Bobcats in his tenure with Aubrey, and the last time the two schools squared off in 2017, Celina escaped with a 24-22 victory.
But this week, Ivy and the Chaparrals have a chance to change their fortunes. Aubrey hosts the Bobcats on Friday night to begin District 4-4A Division II play — and has a chance to beat Celina for only the second time in school history.
“It’s a great opportunity for our team and our program,” Ivy said. “We had a great deal of success in non-district, and I’m proud of our kids and how they performed in big games through that stretch. I feel like our kids are playing with a great deal of confidence right now. And I know they’re excited about the challenge come Friday.”
The Chaparrals enter the contest with a 5-1 record after completing their non-district slate nearly unscathed. Aubrey’s only hiccup came two weeks ago in a 50-28 loss to Caddo Mills.
Celina, meanwhile, is just 1-3 and has not played a game since Sept. 18.
But the Bobcats’ losses have come to Argyle, which is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A Division I, Melissa and Paris. Each of those three losses were by 14 points or less.
“They’ve hung in there with all those teams,” Ivy said. “They’re not giving up a ton of points to anyone. That’s really the tradition of Celina. They put a lot of pressure on you. They try to force you to make mistakes. We just have to play a clean game and get our three or four yards a play offensively and be OK with that.
“They’re a quick strike offense and can score from anywhere on the field. We’ve got to control the ball. That’s definitely going to be the key to the game — keep their high-powered offense off the field.”
To accomplish that, Aubrey will lean on its dominant ground attack. The Chaparrals are averaging 396.3 rushing yards per game, led by the dynamic duo of JJ Cooke and Braylon Colgrove.
Cooke has run for 627 yards and five touchdowns, while Colgrove has added 669 yards and nine scores.
Aubrey knows it will need to be firing on all cylinders if it hopes to pick up just its second-ever victory against Celina. But the Chaparrals are hungry for the opportunity to get an inside track to a district title.
“[A win] would mean a lot,” Ivy said. “These kids have had little to no success against Celina during their middle school and high school careers. I know they’re fired up about the opportunity. It would be a huge win for Aubrey, probably the biggest we’ve had since I’ve been here, without question.”