IRVING — The District 11-4A runner-up Aubrey Chaparrals opened the playoffs Thursday with a Game 1 combined no-hitter to beat the Dallas Carter Cowboys 20-0 in just three innings.
In a game that lasted over 90 minutes for just three full innings, the final scoreline saw Aubrey with 20 runs despite just 12 hits, thanks in part to 13 walks and two Carter errors.
“When you come into games like this, you want to make sure the kids stay focused,” head coach Nathan Henry said after the win. “We can’t look ahead. It’s one game at a time now. You can’t play the second round until you win the first round. So we’re proud of our kids and how they stayed locked in all week and into tonight.”
Starting pitcher Ryder Owens started the scoring quickly by doubling to right-center field to bring in Bryson Bohannon, who tripled on the preceding play. The Chaparrals then saw four walks in five at-bats, allowing Owens and Andy Fetters to score, making it 3-0 with just one out recorded.
Then, Diego Tagliaferro ripped a base hit to score Branden West and Wade Huckaby. Ryan McMeen then drove in Tagliaferro and Landon Martino before the end of the inning to give Aubrey a 7-0 lead before they even threw a pitch.
Owens started the game on the mound for the Chaparrals, going two full innings with four strikeouts and two walks without allowing a hit.
Aubrey opened the second inning with three consecutive walks before Carter made a pitching change. The first pitch from the new pitcher resulted in a passed ball that scored Fetters. Martino then smacked a ground-rule double, with the bases loaded, over the left field fence that brought in West and Huckaby.
After another walk, McMeen grounded out to second but picked up the RBI as Hank Nokes came in from third to make it 11-0. Two more Chaparrals walked to bring in another run with the bases loaded, setting up Fetters to single home Tagliaferro. A dropped pop-up then brought home Bohannon to end the second inning at 14-0.
Owens then finished his day by striking out the side in home half of the second inning, before Aubrey started rotating their subs in.
“We always preach to our guys ‘work while you wait,’” Henry said about his subs getting playing time. “You never know when your opportunity is going to happen. You can’t sit around and start working when it comes up. So it’s good to see those guys step up.”
Tagliaferro remained the only starter in the game and ripped a sharp line drive off of the second baseman’s glove that scored Jaxon Southard. The Chaparrals scored five more runs in the third inning to make the score 20-0.
By run-rule, because of the lopsided score, the game ended after Anthony Brumley came in to pitch and struck out the side on just 18 pitches and solidified the no-hitter.
Aubrey will play Carter again on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at Carrollton Ranchview High with a chance to win the series. Henry said Huckaby is expected to be the starting pitcher for Game 2.
