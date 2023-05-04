Aubrey logo

IRVING — The District 11-4A runner-up Aubrey Chaparrals opened the playoffs Thursday with a Game 1 combined no-hitter to beat the Dallas Carter Cowboys 20-0 in just three innings.

In a game that lasted over 90 minutes for just three full innings, the final scoreline saw Aubrey with 20 runs despite just 12 hits, thanks in part to 13 walks and two Carter errors.

 

