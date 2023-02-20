AUBREY — It was practically over before it started.
The No. 14-ranked Aubrey boys basketball team jumped out to a 25-2 lead over Hampton Prep just under five minutes into their bi-district round contest Monday, dominating from there in a 79-28 victory.
With the victory, the Chaparrals advance to face the winner of top-seeded Life Waxahachie (30-5) and fourth seed Fort Worth Benbrook's (12-21) opening-round game. That contest is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff Tuesday at Mansfield Timberview High and will determine Aubrey's area round foe.
Knocking off Hampton Prep gave Aubrey its first playoff victory since the 2014-15 season, when the Chaps also knocked off the Phoenix in the opening round. The gap since that last postseason victory made this one all the sweeter.
"It means a lot, it really does," Aubrey coach Kyle Smith said. "It means a lot to us. I really think right now, we believe we can still go further, but it's not going to be easy."
Game summary
The Chaparrals dominated from the jump, scoring the game's first 16 points unanswered to hold a 27-5 lead after a quarter. It was more of the same in a similar second period that gave them a 49-12 edge by halftime.
Aubrey's reserves played a large portion of the third period, continuing the push to lead 70-19 after three quarters of play. It was all semantics from there as the Chaps finished off their blowout opening round victory.
Standout players
Tay Ross led Aubrey's scoring effort with 12 points on the night. Carter May and Elijah Herron came in just behind him with 10 points apiece.
Marcell Shaw and Daniel Warren chipped in seven points each. Jaedon Bogar, Emory Jones and Bryce Thurman added six points each.
What's next?
The Chaparrals continue their playoff push later this week with the opponent, location, time and date still to be finalized.
Aubrey is likely to face top-seeded Life Waxahachie, though, as fourth seeds do not often pull off upsets in the opening round. The Mustangs' defensive prowess, in allowing 41.7 points per game, and ability to control a game both stand out to Smith.
If they do indeed face Life Waxahachie, Smith knows it will not be an easy game for his group to win.
"We know this next round is a very good team," Smith said. "We have to box out and rebound, we have to control the ball. We can't give them runouts because they're very fast. They can control the ball, they can hold the ball for five minutes if they want to.
"We have to be ready to play. It's going to be tough."
