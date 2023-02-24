SOUTHLAKE — After winning its first playoff game since the 2014-15 season Monday, No. 14 Aubrey kept the ball rolling in a 46-41 win over Life Waxahachie on Friday night.
The Chaparrals (29-5) made history as the first Aubrey boys basketball team to ever make it past the area round of playoffs. In a game that tied eight times, the Mustangs (31-6) were ultimately unable to outlast an Aubrey offense that came to win.
“We knew it would be a battle,” Aubrey coach Kyle Smith said. “[Life Waxahachie] is very athletic, and they just win. Our guys just kept battling. It was just an all-out gut, grit win.”
Waxahachie took a five-point lead with 2:14 left in the first quarter, but a 3-pointer from Aubrey senior guard Carter May topped off a run that tied the game at 11 at the end of the first.
Both offenses picked up the pace and traded baskets for a stretch of the second quarter. Sophomore forward Elijah Herron scored three consecutive times to stay on pace with the Chaparrals and take a two-point lead late in the half.
Herron led all scorers with 17 total points on the night.
“I feel like I performed really well,” Herron said. “I’ve been working for this a lot, working on my shots, all of that. It feels amazing — we’re making history.”
Smith described Herron as an “alpha male,” crediting him for his ability to continue to grow and be a leader as a sophomore.
“It’s easy when you’re tall and kind of thin to let people push you around,” Smith said. “We have to have the mentality that you can’t let people push you around, and he’s getting better. I think his uptick is huge, and by the time he’s a senior, we could have some big-time schools looking at him if he just keeps going up.”
The Life Waxahachie crowd erupted as its team scored in the final seconds of the half to knot the game up again at 17 going into halftime.
The Mustangs came out of the half strong with two consecutive scores, but a 3-pointer from senior guard Tay Ross and a pair of free throws from junior forward Branden West gave the Chaparrals a two-point lead that would last to the end of the quarter.
The final frame opened with a Life Waxahachie score to tie the contest at 30. It tied again at 32, but senior guard Michael Lewis hit a 3-pointer that would ultimately lift Aubrey to the win.
The final minutes were a game of making free throws, and Aubrey was able to come out on top due to its established lead.
Only four teams in program history have made it to the second round of playoffs, and this team will be the first to compete in a third.
“These guys have worked hard, and I’m so proud of them,” Smith said. “We just want to keep playing as long as we can.”
Up next, Aubrey will face Van Alstyne (20-16) in the region quarterfinals.
