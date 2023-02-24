High school sports fans

SOUTHLAKE — After winning its first playoff game since the 2014-15 season Monday, No. 14 Aubrey kept the ball rolling in a 46-41 win over Life Waxahachie on Friday night.

The Chaparrals (29-5) made history as the first Aubrey boys basketball team to ever make it past the area round of playoffs. In a game that tied eight times, the Mustangs (31-6) were ultimately unable to outlast an Aubrey offense that came to win.

 

