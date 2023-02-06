Aubrey forward Kynadi Hall (3) squeezes between Celina center Kya Gastineau (23) and forward Sydney Ollison (30) after grabbing a rebound during their game at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.
AUBREY — Playing an important game for its playoff hopes, Aubrey rode a key third quarter surge to a 47-35 win over Celina Monday at Aubrey High.
The Lady Chaparrals (13-18, 3-6) entered the contest in a three-way tie for fourth place in District 11-4A with Celina (7-18, 2-7) and Carrollton Ranchview (6-25, 2-7). Coming out victorious over Celina means Aubrey can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Ranchview Tuesday, while a loss will end its season since Ranchview won the teams' first meeting.
"You either win and you're in, or if you lose you're out," Aubrey coach Ron Gathright said. "You can't ask for anything better than that at this point. You just have to go over there, take care of business and get in the playoffs."
Aubrey seniors Abby Hammett and Meagan Szostek were honored with a postgame ceremony after playing the final home games of their careers.
Game summary
The Lady Chaps opened the contest with an early lead, holding a 5-3 edge midway through the first quarter before Celina finished the frame on a 7-2 run to lead 10-7 after eight minutes. Aubrey then opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run to regain the lead, ultimately heading into the half with a 20-19 advantage.
A big third period saw the Lady Chaps outscore Celina 14-4 to hold a 34-23 edge entering the final frame. They outlasted some Celina baskets in the final frame to finish off the victory through a relatively even fourth quarter.
"We started pushing the ball up the floor a little more," Gathright said of what helped Aubrey pull away. "I just felt like all along we were more athletic than them, and if we push the ball up the floor and get it to Kynadi inside, then she does a great job of finishing for us. That was probably the biggest factor for us — getting on track offensively."
Standout players
Kynadi Hall led Aubrey's scoring effort with 14 points on the game, coming through with several tough finishes at the rim.
Seniors Abby Hammett and Meagan Szostek came through with big games as well on senior night. Hammett scored 13 points and Szostek had six. The pair were closely followed by four points apiece from Brooklyn Weier and Addy Cagle.
What's next?
The Lady Chaps wrap up district play Tuesday at Ranchview in a game that will decide their playoff fate. Aubrey dropped the teams' first meeting in a 28-26 nail-biter, a game Gathright hopes his team has grown from.
"We weren't playing very good offensively at that time," Gathright said. "I feel like the last three games we've really stepped it up offensively. We're going to be solid on defense, that's kind of what we're known for, but I think the offense is really starting to come around after these last three games. I'm hoping it'll carry over to tomorrow night."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.