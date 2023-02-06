Aubrey's Meagan Szoztek and Abby Hammett
Aubrey seniors Meagan Szostek, left, and Abby Hammett were honored after their game with Celina at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

AUBREY — Playing an important game for its playoff hopes, Aubrey rode a key third quarter surge to a 47-35 win over Celina Monday at Aubrey High.

The Lady Chaparrals (13-18, 3-6) entered the contest in a three-way tie for fourth place in District 11-4A with Celina (7-18, 2-7) and Carrollton Ranchview (6-25, 2-7). Coming out victorious over Celina means Aubrey can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Ranchview Tuesday, while a loss will end its season since Ranchview won the teams' first meeting.

Aubrey's Meagan Szostek and Abby Hammett family photo
Aubrey seniors Meagan Szostek, left, and Abby Hammett with their families after their game with Celina at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.
Aubrey's Kynadi Hall
Aubrey forward Kynadi Hall (3) squeezes between Celina center Kya Gastineau (23) and forward Sydney Ollison (30) after grabbing a rebound during their game at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

