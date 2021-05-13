CELINA — When it matters most, teams need their best players to perform at their best to achieve a desired outcome. Whether that goal is small, such as moving a runner over, or something big, like driving in a go-ahead run — without your best players at the top of their game, it’s difficult to win games and win games in the playoff, especially.
Fortunately for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals, that was not an issue against Melissa on Thursday evening.
“Hitting is a feeling. Hitting is an emotion,” head coach Shon Ranton said. “If you have enough skills and enough fundamentals and things memorized and hand-eye coordination, hitting is so emotional in the sense of if you feel good or if your approach is good, then yeah, you’re probably gonna have a better chance to be successful.”
From the first pitch in front of a wonderful crowd at Celina High School, the Lady Chaps and Melissa put on a seven-inning show for all in attendance. The teams traded blows with one another, not allowing either to get very far from one another in the run column. Though it was Aubrey that prevailed 9-6 to claim the Class 4A Region II regional quarterfinals title.
Of course, there is some history here as well.
Two years ago, Aubrey was an undefeated district champion before Melissa bounced them right into an upset and out of the playoffs.
“All of the roles are kind of reversed. They did this, too,” Ranton said. “They did this to us two years ago. We were undefeated district champs and maybe in this same round.”
Offensively at the dish, the Lady Chaps got the scoring started in the first inning with a pair of RBI singles from Brynlie Dunkin and Kaelyn Cash to give them a 2-0 lead. However, the Lady Cardinals fired right back with a run of their own in the first.
Bree Jones was spectacular on both sides of the ball too, blasting a two-run homer in the second inning to make it 4-1 followed by an unassisted double play in centerfield to nail the runner at home plate.
“She’s getting her number called every inning now,” Ranton said. “Yeah, the home run. The outfield assists. Talking about the performance she’s putting out as well. That’s good.”
Dunkin and Cash chipped in again, as they both drove in back-to-back runs to make it a 6-1 lead.
But Melissa was persistent and refused to go down without a fight.
The Lady Cardinals narrowed the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run shot of their own and another RBI to cut the Aubrey lead to 7-4. They came back yet again in the fifth inning after the Lady Chaps decided to intentionally load the bases, which led to Melissa shaving the Aubrey lead again to 8-6.
“With the people that are on the base, we have a pretty good chance of getting a double play,” Ranton said. “It [just] didn’t work out like that.”
Aubrey put the nail in the coffin in the seventh inning courtesy of Nia Bengtzen who made it a 9-6 game to put Melissa away for good.
Following the win, the Lady Chaparrals will face the winner of Gilmore and Pleasant Grove in the Class 4A Region II regional semifinals next weekend.