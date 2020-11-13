PRINCETON — Aubrey’s dominant playoff run is over.
The Lady Chaparrals, competing in their first region final since 2009, sputtered early and could not muster up enough offense when they really needed it in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14 loss to Kennedale on Friday in the Class 4A Region II final at Princeton.
Aubrey gutted out a win in a back-and-forth second set but never led after that as Kennedale cruised through the final two sets to punch its ticket to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
“Kennedale is a great team, and we knew that coming in,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “You could tell we were nervous in the first set. We settled down toward the end of that set, and we did great in the second. But in the third, we went from playing point-for-point to shooting ourselves in the foot.”
“It took us way too long to get our middles going tonight.”
Sophomore outside hitter Sydney Garrison finished with 24 kills, but it was clear at times that Aubrey’s offense was flowing through her too much. Kennedale, however, was far more balanced. Madeline Pyles led the Lady Kats with 17 kills and Bryley Steinhilber chipped in 14.
Bridget Barton added seven and Katherine Spell had five.
As a team, Kennedale finished with nine blocks.
That balance, coupled with untimely hitting errors from Aubrey, gave the Lady Kats all the momentum they needed. Kennedale closed the third with a 7-3 run, with five of those points coming off Aubrey errors. The fourth set was knotted at 10 when Kennedale rattled off a 10-1 run to take the lead for good.
It was not the way Aubrey saw the match going, even with its slow start. Down 1-0 in the match, the Lady Chaps gutted out a 25-22 win in a second set that featured 13 lead changes.
Kennedale actually led that frame 22-21 but was held scoreless the rest of the way.
Aubrey simply couldn’t maintain that momentum moving forward.
Despite the loss, Stout heaped plenty of praise on her team.
“I’m extremely proud of these kids,” Stout said. “They worked their tail off this season. I’ve had six of them for three years now, and as the season went along, it got to the point during timeouts when they were talking before me. They were determined to get out of the second round, and once they did, they knew it wasn’t enough. They wanted more, and they weren’t scared.
“We just have to learn how to play at this level. We are getting there, but we’re not there yet.”