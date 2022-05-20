CRANDALL — Aubrey’s run through the Class 4A softball playoffs came to an end Friday, as the Chaparrals dropped Game 2 to Bullard in the Region 2 semifinal 14-8 at Crandall High School.
“They fought very hard. They kept battling back. In the end, what we had tonight and yesterday just wasn’t enough,” Aubrey coach Shon Ranton said.
Aubrey, which found itself down 6-1 after two, battled back in the third with a furious rally. Lauren Trott began the rally with an RBI single, and then Tamia Cherry laced a bases-clearing double into the left-center field gap to bring Aubrey with one at 6-5.
Bullard distanced itself further in the fourth, tacking on two runs and then capping the inning with a two-run home run to center field off the bat of Kylie Pate.
While Aubrey added a run in its half of the fourth — a RBI single from Jaden Wheeler — Bullard kept the distance, adding two in the fifth for a 12-6 lead.
Aubrey continued to battle. A Bree Jones single drove in a run and Wheeler drove a ball over the right field fence to shorten Bullard’s lead to 12-8. Bullard added two runs in the sixth to finish the two-game sweep of Aubrey.
“Bullard is very good. Pitching is good enough if you’re not totally focused in they can make you look bad. Speed everywhere. Speed on the base paths. Great hitting … and they’re well coached,” Ranton said. “Hats off to them. They’re a better team than us, especially for the last two days.”
Aubrey’s loss concludes another season with a deep playoff run, finishing the season 25-9. Ranton said he hopes his team, especially the younger players, learn from this loss as he looks ahead to next season.
“The younger girls, you hope they learn and want to get back to that point and hopefully progress past it. That’s what we hope,” Ranton said.