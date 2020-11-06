ANNA — Aubrey took care of business against Melissa on Friday evening in their playoff showdown, with the Lady Chaparrals winning in five sets for a final line of 17-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Sydney Garrison was crucial offensively for the Lady Chaps with 20 kills, while Katie Schmitz tallied 15 more. Lexie Temple finished the night with eight kills, four blocks and two digs as well.
Aubrey is now 19-7 overall this season after taking down Melissa in the regional quarterfinals and will face Gilmer in the regional semifinals next week.