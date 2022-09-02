AUBREY — One side euphoric. The other in disbelief.
This was the scene following Jacob Emmers' 85-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock, as Anna stunned Aubrey 39-34 Friday at Chaparral Stadium.
“Well that was a heartbreaker. … We put it on our defense’s hands with 16 seconds left and felt like we could make a play,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said.
Ivy added there were several positives to take away from Friday night, as Aubrey went “toe to toe” with a top-10 team in Class 4A Division I — a classification higher than Aubrey.
“I felt like we played really well at times but we just have a few breakdowns on some things that we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Ivy said.
Trailing 27-14 at the half, Aubrey’s offense went to work in the third quarter, scoring on its first possession of the half to shrink Anna’s lead to six.
After a quick strike from Anna, Aubrey responded, this time with a 27-yard touchdown from Blayne Polen to Tay Ross, closing the gap to five at 33-28.
Aubrey’s defense held strong to start the fourth quarter, forcing a turnover on downs, giving the ball back to Aubrey’s offense.
And Aubrey wasted no time, capping a 12-play drive with a 5-yard score from Wesley Huber to take a 34-33 lead.
“We knew we were down two scores. … Our message was to put in on our offensive line and our offense to come out that first drive and go down and score,” Ivy said. “Our defense played well most of the night — just gave up a few plays against a very talented football team.”
A physical first half began with Anna breaking the end zone in just four plays when Evan Bullock connected with Emmers on an 86-yard score.
The Chaps answered on their next drive, piecing together a 16-play drive that spanned more than six minutes. Aubrey capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown from Huber.
Both defenses would hold firm until midway through the second quarter. Aubrey’s defense on consecutive series stopped Anna inside the five. Kamron Fields picked off Bullock on the five following an Aubrey fumble after Aubrey stopped Anna on 4th and goal inside the 5-yard line.
The Aubrey offense could not capitalize, and Jabari Finnie returned a punt 50 yards for a 13-7 lead for the Coyotes.
Anna added another score with just under four minutes to play, when Sean Steens hauled in a 14-yard Bullock pass for a 21-7 lead.
The Chaps, again, answered quickly. This time it was Kai Bagley sprinting 76 yards to bring Aubrey within seven, at 21-14.
Using their dynamic passing attack, the Coyotes scored late in the first half, again coming off a Bullock pass — this time to Jonathan Brown to take a 27-14 lead into the locker room.
Anna dominated the air with Bullock throwing for 221 yards. Aubrey compiled 143 yards on the ground. The Chaps finished the night with 366 rushing yards and Emerson Cagle leading the way with 205.
Aubrey doesn't have much time to dwell on Friday’s loss, as a short week will see them travel to face Arlington-Seguin Thursday at Globe Life Park.
“We’ve just got to regroup tomorrow,” Ivy said. “I told them, let it hurt tonight and let's move on tomorrow and we’re on to Arlington-Seguin.”