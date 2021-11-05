AUBREY — With plenty to play for in the 2021 regular season finale, Aubrey turned a battle for the second seed out of 4-4A Division II into a blowout very quickly by dominating both sides of the ball in a 44-10 win over Van Alstyne Friday night at Chaparral Stadium.
Going with what carried them all season, the Chaparrals (9-1, 3-1) leaned on senior running back Martavious Hill and junior running back Braylon Colgrove early and often to establish the type of game Aubrey wanted to play.
“Our run game — especially getting in there and being physical — really set the tone,” coach Keith Ivy said.
The duo combined to rush for 300 yards on 39 carries and four touchdowns. It seemed as though no matter the situation the offense faced, the Chaparrals would get a big gain from their two backs as they also combined for 11 runs of 10 or more yards.
The defense matched that intensity all night as it limited Van Alstyne (7-3, 2-2) to just 212 yards, including just 29 in the first quarter. Aubrey held a 17-0 lead after the first 12 minutes, which included a forced fumble and a pair of three-and-outs.
“We came out with great energy from the start,” Ivy said. “We just really took control of the game there in that first quarter in all three phases.”
It was more of the same in the second quarter for Aubrey as it continued to make big plays on offense and shut down Van Alstyne at the same time.
Hill bullied his way in for his second touchdown run of the night to extend the lead to 24-0 as Aubrey cruised from there on out.
Van Alstyne found some life late in the second quarter and carried that momentum through to the third quarter with a 75-yard touchdown run by Gavin Montgomery. But, Aubrey was able to respond immediately, thanks to a 78-yard kickoff return by Tyler Brown to make it 37-10 and put to rest any idea of a Panther comeback.
For the seniors on Senior Night, and the importance of playoff seeding, it was crucial in the minds of the coaches and players for the Chaparrals to come away with the win.
“We’ve been playing 10 weeks, trying to go from a good team to a great team,” Hill said. “Starting next week, it’s cut throat. Coming into the game with that mindset we knew what we had to do.
“For the seniors, the last time being at home, last time scoring a touchdown in that Aubrey end zone, it was exciting.”
With the win, Aubrey heads into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of its district and will meet up with Bridgeport in the bi-district round.
Ivy confirmed that game will be on Friday in Springtown, but a time had not been decided.