FRISCO — A historic season will continue for at least one more round as No. 14 Aubrey took down Van Alstyne 57-50 in the regional quarterfinal round Tuesday night.
The Chaparrals (30-6) got the best of the Panthers (20-17) once again in their third meeting this season, winning by narrow margins each time.
This was the first time Aubrey has played in the third round of the playoffs in program history, and the team continues to set records as they head to the fourth.
“It feels great,” Aubrey coach Kyle Smith said. “It’s win No. 30, which is huge. The toughness is there, and I really do think the confidence has been growing all year as we won close games. We believed they could, and they did.”
With the win, Aubrey advances to face No. 2 Dallas Carter (30-3) in Friday's Class 4A Region II semifinal at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Smith said facing a district opponent for the third time posed a challenge for the team, but he was proud of the way the team performed when things got tough.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times, especially a good team,” he said. “We knew it was going to be tough, we knew it would be a fight, but the kids just fought the whole time.”
The Chaps never surrendered their lead after they jumped out to a 4-0 start. A 3-pointer from senior guard Tay Ross gave Aubrey its first double-digit lead in the second quarter. Ross led the team with 21 points on the night.
“We just come together as a team and play together,” Ross said. “I just started out trying to up the pressure, telling my team to pick it up, and we just do that. We don’t take [Van Alstyne] lightly. They’re a really good team.”
The Chaparrals finished out a 9-0 run early in the second quarter and held a nine-point lead at the half.
The Panthers strung together some momentum in the third quarter to come within five points. Two 3-pointers from Van Alstyne senior guard Carson Brown, who tied for the lead among all scorers with 21 points, fueled the run that a relentless Aubrey defense would later diminish.
“Defense has to win the games for us … and we really played hard defense,” Smith said. “I thought we played hard on Carson — he can shoot from anywhere. He’s a high school Luka [Doncic], so we just felt like we had to double him sometimes.”
A score from Ross and a dunk from senior forward Carter May rebuilt the Chaparral lead. The third quarter ended with three made free throws by sophomore forward Elijah Herron, who led the way for Aubrey in its Round 2 win over Life Waxahachie.
The Panthers could not pull within fewer than six points in the fourth quarter as the Chaparrals were able to cruise to a win.
Smith said he believed his team would advance deep in the playoffs since the beginning of the season, and was proud of the way they were able to handle a district opponent amid the deepest playoff run in program history.
“These guys work hard and play hard,” Smith said. “I told them before they came out here, ‘You deserve to be here, and I want you to play like you deserve to be here. This is your game, go win it,’ and they did.”
