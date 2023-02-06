Aubrey forward Carter May (1) wins the fight for a rebound with Celina forward Kasey Ollison (24) and guard Cooper St. Aubin (12) during their game at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.
AUBREY — A sturdy two-way performance throughout helped No. 13-ranked Aubrey slowly pull away from Celina for a 65-50 win Monday night at Aubrey High.
The Chaparrals (25-5, 7-0 in district) entered the day half a game ahead of No. 14 Anna (17-8, 6-1) for first place in District 11-4A. Coming out with the victory over Celina expanded Aubrey's lead back to a full game over the Coyotes with three contests remaining in district play.
"We're working on our shooting, I think we're shooting a little better," Aubrey coach Kyle Smith said. "We've always played hard, just some days we don't shoot well. The last game we played them [Celina] we shot horrible. We shot 11% from 3-point range and 50% from free throws. Sometimes when the shots are falling, it looks better."
Game summary
The Chaps weathered a slow start by finishing the opening frame strong to lead 11-5. They broke the game open a bit more in the second period, responding to a Celina run to lead 29-22 heading into halftime.
Aubrey expanded its lead behind a strong third period to lead 49-36 entering the fourth quarter. From there, the Chaps fended off some fourth quarter forays by Celina to finish off the season sweep and an important victory for their district title hopes.
"Just being aggressive," Smith said of what made the difference in the third quarter. "Being aggressive defensively, and then pushing the ball. We did execute pretty well some of the offense, so I think that helped."
Standout players
Elijah Herron led the way for Aubrey with a game-high 17 points. Tay Ross posted 14 points on the night along with several blocks defensively, while star forward Carter May came in just behind him with 13. Branden West added seven points and Gavin Barns had five.
Smith was complimentary of Herron in particular after the game, lauding the sophomore forward's progression throughout the season.
"Our big guys keep getting better," Smith said. "Elijah, he's making a difference. He's running the floor hard, and that's pretty tough on teams when you've got a big man that will run that hard and then finish."
What's next?
The Chaparrals continue district play Tuesday against Carrollton Ranchview with just two district contests remaining after that one. Coming into the home stretch of district play, Aubrey is looking to maintain the momentum it has built up and finish strong heading into the postseason.
One area the team is focused on is its fundamentals.
"It's the little things that win the games for you," Smith said. "Being able to pivot, being able to make the shot off the glass, being able to see the open man. We just keep working on fundamentals every day. Hopefully that makes us better."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.