Aubrey's Carter May
Aubrey forward Carter May (1) wins the fight for a rebound with Celina forward Kasey Ollison (24) and guard Cooper St. Aubin (12) during their game at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

AUBREY — A sturdy two-way performance throughout helped No. 13-ranked Aubrey slowly pull away from Celina for a 65-50 win Monday night at Aubrey High. 

The Chaparrals (25-5, 7-0 in district) entered the day half a game ahead of No. 14 Anna (17-8, 6-1) for first place in District 11-4A. Coming out with the victory over Celina expanded Aubrey's lead back to a full game over the Coyotes with three contests remaining in district play.

Aubrey's Tay Ross and Elijah Herron block
Aubrey's Tay Ross (2) and Elijah Herron (33) block a shot by Celina's Dean Hamilton (1) during their game at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.
Aubrey's Elijah Herron
Aubrey forward Elijah Herron (33) plays smothering defense on Celina guard Jordon Dimas (20) during their game at Chaparral Gym Monday, February 6, 2023, in Aubrey, Texas.

