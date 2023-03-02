Aubrey is in uncharted territory.
Before this season, the school's boys basketball program had never advanced past the second round of the playoffs. The Chaparrals had just one playoff win to their name in the last decade-plus and four of their last five postseason appearances ended with blowout defeats in the opening round.
The 14th-ranked Chaps have checked those boxes off this season and then some.
Aubrey rolled past Dallas Hampton Prep in the opening round, then pulled out close victories over Life Waxahachie and Van Alstyne over the next two games to clinch its first-ever regional tournament appearance, reaching the 30-win mark in the process.
"Having this group of guys, making it this far — it's just really special," senior forward Carter May said. "We knew we could do it, it's just we really had to put everything together and build a better chemistry together. As we built the chemistry, I knew we could get really far in the playoffs."
Those playoff victories have Aubrey in a position it's never been in before — one win from a spot in the regional championship game, and two victories from a trip to the state tournament.
Advancing to the regional semifinal round leaves the Chaparrals (30-6) with perhaps their toughest test yet in facing No. 2-ranked Dallas Carter (30-3). The contest is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff Friday at Texas A&M-Commerce's Field House.
Although this level of success is new to the boys basketball team, it's not uncommon for several of Aubrey's other programs.
The school's volleyball team advanced all the way to this year's 4A state championship match in the fall before a tough loss to Canyon Randall. Aubrey's football team also made its second straight trip to the third round of the playoffs, where a loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove left the team just short of matching its furthest playoff run ever.
Senior guard Tay Ross, who also played for Aubrey's football team, said those other programs' successes have helped fuel the boys basketball team's historic run.
"It means a lot to do this for the town of Aubrey, and the people," Ross said. "They show so much love to our basketball team, and to all sports. I know what it means to our city to make a deep run in the playoffs, especially with how far our volleyball team went. I just wanted to match it with our basketball team."
As for what's separated this year's squad from years past, the Chaps point to a few key areas.
One defining feature is the team's size, led by the 6-foot-7 May. A two-time All-Area honoree, May has once again anchored Aubrey down low, whether with his shot-blocking skills, rebounding, finishing at the rim or a smooth jump shot that stretches out well beyond the 3-point line.
Sophomore forward Elijah Herron, who is also listed at 6-foot-7, has quickly emerged as a key part of the team as well. His rim-running athleticism combined with strong finishing in the lane have given the Chaps a second dependable presence in the lane.
Branden West, a 6-foot-3 junior small forward, provides strong size for his position, aiding the Chaps' defensive efforts while providing another strong offensive threat. Guards such as Ross, Gavin Barnes and Michael Lewis have shown an ability to elevate the team on any given night as well.
All those factors have combined to make Aubrey a much-improved team over last year's 18-14 showing and first-round playoff exit.
"These guys have really worked hard," Aubrey coach Kyle Smith said. "It shows a lot of grit, shows that these guys really want to just keep playing, and they do it every day in practice. They really, really want to be here, they enjoy it. I usually have to lock the gym up and tell 'em to leave after practice."
That hard work has paid dividends with growth on both ends of the hardwood.
Aubrey is averaging just over 62 points per game this year, up from 55.7 last season, while also dropping its points allowed per game by nearly two points to 51.1. Combined, those improvements make for a more than six-point swing in the Chaps' favor, a clear indicator of the strides made this season.
In facing Carter, though, Aubrey will be tasked with breaking down a stout defense that has surrendered just 45.2 points per game this season. Combine that with the Cowboys scoring 100 or more points in each of their first two playoff games along with 65 in the third, and the Chaps will have their hands full on both ends.
A strong defensive performance is Aubrey's focus as they aim to make more history in the contest.
"Offense wins games, defense wins championships," Ross said. "We're just trying to emphasize defense, and their defense is good, too. It's just going to be a defensive battle, who can get the most stops, who wants it more and who can make the best plays when it's needed."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.