Aubrey wins regional quarterfinal match
The Aubrey volleyball team poses for a picture after defeating Frisco Panther Creek 3-0 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. The Lady Chaparrals will face Canton Friday as they go for a second straight regional final appearance.

 John Fields/DRC

Aubrey continued its run of postseason dominance Tuesday at Ryan High as it knocked off Frisco Panther Creek 3-0 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.

It marked the Lady Chaparrals' third straight sweep after they also picked up 3-0 wins over Hampton Prep and Alvarado in their first two playoff matches. This latest victory sends Aubrey to the Class 4A Region II tournament in Mesquite where it will face No. 5-ranked Canton (33-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Horn High.

