The Aubrey volleyball team poses for a picture after defeating Frisco Panther Creek 3-0 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. The Lady Chaparrals will face Canton Friday as they go for a second straight regional final appearance.
Aubrey continued its run of postseason dominance Tuesday at Ryan High as it knocked off Frisco Panther Creek 3-0 to advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
It marked the Lady Chaparrals' third straight sweep after they also picked up 3-0 wins over Hampton Prep and Alvarado in their first two playoff matches. This latest victory sends Aubrey to the Class 4A Region II tournament in Mesquite where it will face No. 5-ranked Canton (33-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Horn High.
Knocking off fellow District 11-4A squad Panther Creek once again in the teams' third match this fall brought the Lady Chaps to that point. They also swept the teams' two previous meetings.
"It's hard to see someone three times, especially from your district," Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. "They knew exactly what we wanted to do. I didn't think we looked as clean in the first set, I think our nerves kind of got the best of us, but we did settle down and do some good things."
Tarleton State commit Sydney Garrison led the Lady Chaps with 20 kills on the night to go with 18 digs. Annaleise Sevier added 12 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks while Kynadi Hall had 10 kills and 2 blocks. Makayla Johnson posted a team-high 20 digs and Olivia Starr had 28 assists as Baylee Hampton chipped in 13 assists of her own.
A back-and-forth first set saw Aubrey (36-9) pull ahead 7-3 as Sevier and Garrison had two kills apiece. A Sevier block made the lead 12-8 before the Panthers trimmed it to 12-11 and forced the Lady Chaps to call timeout.
Aubrey rallied from there to lead 17-13 as Panther Creek called timeout, then an ace by Garrison and key kills from her and Sevier helped finish off a 25-18 first set victory.
"We're doing a great job playing together as a team and just having a lot of fun right now," Garrison said. "There were a lot of good rallies [in Set 1] and it was just us being smart with the ball, really trusting our hitters and doing a good job feeding them."
Then in Set 2, the Lady Chaps took an early 4-2 lead on a setter dump by Starr. Aubrey's edge later narrowed to 8-7 before it extended back to 13-8 and Panther Creek called timeout.
Kills by Sevier and Garrison again helped make the difference down the stretch as the Lady Chaps pulled away for a 25-12 win in the second set.
"Running through the middle seemed to be really effective for us today," Garrison said. "Our whole energy just created a really nice vibe on our side of the court and allowed us to really keep pushing in a positive direction."
Finishing the deal in Set 3, Aubrey quickly pulled ahead 6-2 as Sevier had a pair of aces. A booming kill by Garrison made it 9-4 and another Starr dump extended the lead to 14-8. The Lady Chaps coasted from there to a 25-14 third set victory.
As Aubrey looks to keep its season alive with a win over Canton, the Lady Chaps will continue to lean on the balanced attack that has worked for them all season.
"It's just controlling what we can control and knowing, whoever we face, what they want to do and trying to limit that," Stout said. "Then it's trying to do what we do best.
"The great thing is, sometimes it's our outsides that carry us and sometimes it's our middles. That's really been helpful for us that they've kind of gone back-and-forth all year."
