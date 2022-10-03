Argyle’s Will Krzysiak (13) goes high to catch a pass against Frisco Memorial’s Spencer Cox (23) before going on to score a touchdown Sept. 22 at The Star in Frisco. After a bye last week, the Eagles will host Lake Dallas Friday night.
Four Denton-area high school football teams were ranked among the top 10 squads in their classifications Monday with the release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings.
Aubrey (4-2, 2-0 in district) jumped into Class 4A Division II’s No. 10 slot this week after winning its third straight game with a 63-6 victory over Gainesville (1-5, 1-1). The Chaparrals have beaten each of their last three opponents by 50-plus points, scoring an average of 65.7 points per game in those contests.
The Chaps were ranked No. 11 in Texas Football’s preseason top 25 for the classification and make their first top-10 appearance of the season this week. They travel to face Van Alstyne (3-3, 2-0) this Friday after the Panthers defeated Denton-area teams Krum and Sanger the last two weeks.
Argyle (5-0, 1-0) had its bye last week and retained its No. 1 standing in 5A-DII for the fifth consecutive week. The Eagles entered their first year in the classification ranked No. 6 before making early statements with nondistrict wins over preseason No. 13 Melissa, No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy and current No. 5 Grapevine through the season’s first three weeks.
Next up for Argyle is its biggest district test to date as area squad Lake Dallas (6-0, 2-0) comes to town Friday at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere in the area, Ryan (4-1, 4-0) kept its No. 3 slot in 5A-DI after notching a 50-0 shutout win over Fort Worth South Hills (1-4, 0-3). The Raiders were ranked No. 2 in the division’s preseason poll and have rebounded from a surprising season-opening loss to New Braunfels with four straight district wins to move back up from a No. 8 standing in Week 2.
Ryan travels to face its toughest district foe thus far when it plays Burleson Centennial (5-0, 3-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
Finally, Guyer (6-0, 3-0) stayed put as 6A’s No. 6-ranked team for the sixth consecutive week after handling McKinney Boyd (0-6, 0-3) on Friday. The Wildcats entered the year ranked No. 6, and all of the classification’s top six have remained in the same group since then.
The only shift among that group so far came last week when Galena Park North Shore (5-0) leapfrogged Austin Westlake (5-0) for the No. 1 spot. The Mustangs retained the top slot this week.
Guyer takes its bye this week as it prepares for a crosstown showdown with Braswell (2-4, 0-3), which is also idle.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.