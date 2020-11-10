It had been a long time coming for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals.
Eleven years, to be exact.
But on Tuesday night, Aubrey finally punched its ticket to the region final for the first time since 2009, knocking off Gilmer 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11 to win the Class 4A Region II semifinal at Emory-Rains High School.
“I’m extremely proud of the kids,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “I’m proud of the fight, effort and determination that they’ve played with. There are things we talked about all year long — playing with heart, energy and playing with a passion and purpose.
“Every game, they’ve continued to bring it.”
The last time the Lady Chaparrals were in the region final, Aubrey beat Quitman when it was still classified as 2A. The Lady Chaparrals went on to beat Peaster in the state semifinal before falling to Poth in the championship match.
Now, a tough Kennedale team will await Aubrey in the region final. Stout said a date, time and location for the game had not been finalized as of Tuesday night.
Kennedale is the No. 9-ranked team in 4A, according to the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. The Lady Wildcats (23-3) beat No. 5 Famersville on Tuesday to secure their spot in the region final.
“We played [Kennedale] two years ago in the playoffs in my first year here, and they put us out,” Stout said. “They’re extremely athletic and well-coached. They’ve got a bunch of really talented kids. They’ve got two outsides that are power hitters like [Sydney Garrison]. They’re a very well-rounded team.”