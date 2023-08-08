Early in the third set of Tuesday's volleyball match with area foe Krum, No. 2-ranked Aubrey had some struggles and looked in danger of a potential upset.
The Lady Chaparrals had just dropped the second set 25-17, then fell behind 9-7 in the third. All the momentum seemed to be headed the Lady Cats' way as they capitalized on some miscues while minimizing their own.
Then Aubrey rattled off a 4-0 run to take the lead and slowly pulled further away to a comfortable third-set win. The Lady Chaps finished off the match with a strong fourth set to overcome those early struggles and start their season with a victory.
"Controlling the unforced errors. Just being smart with the ball, not giving away points," said Stout of the key to her team's turnaround. "Really limiting those unforced errors. One and done, move on. They really focused on that, and I think it made a big difference."
Game summary
Krum jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the opening set on an ace by Caitlin Marquis, but Aubrey eventually rallied to lead 15-14 and a late kill by Kynadi Hall helped the Lady Chaps win the opener 25-18.
The Lady Cats started the second set strong as well, taking a 5-0 lead before Aubrey rallied to tie it at 9-9. A 5-0 Krum run from there helped it pull away for good on the way to winning the second set 25-17 and evening the match at 1-1.
Aubrey then took hold of a third set which was competitive early with a pair of 4-0 runs to eventually win it 25-17. The Lady Chaps grabbed an early 8-2 lead in Set 4, though Krum rallied to make it 9-8 before Aubrey extended its lead down the stretch to take the final set 25-14.
"I thought we played really good defense against a team that has quite a few offensive weapons," Krum coach Lynn Larson said. "We served really well the first two sets and obviously those sets were a bit closer, competitively lost more rallies. Third set we kind of got in a rut offensively. A lot of miscues serving."
Standout players
Annaleise Sevier, who has moved from middle blocker to outside hitter this season, led the way for the Lady Chaps' offense with 19 kills, adding 10 digs, 2 blocks and a pair of aces. Middle blocker Kynadi Hall chipped in 16 kills, while Olivia Starr had 32 assists and 10 digs.
Baylee Hampton posted 15 digs in her first match since taking over the libero spot from graduated senior Makayla Johnson.
"We've got a lot of kids that return, but they're in a lot of new positions," Stout said. "We're just trying to find our rhythm early."
Ava Romine made her presence felt for Krum as she came through with powerful kills time and again throughout the match. Lady Cats libero Olivia Burns also left her mark with several impressive digs.
What's next?
Krum continues nondistrict play Friday and Saturday at it travels to Abilene for a tournament, then returns to the area for a clash with local foe Lake Dallas on Tuesday, August 15.
The Lady Cats will look to build on some of the positive moments from their match with Aubrey while cleaning up the costly mistakes moving forward.
"I really liked some of the things I saw, there were lots of bright spots," Larson said. "Our girls aren't giving up. We just have some things to clean up, obviously."
Aubrey heads into tournament play as well this weekend at Ryan High before returning home to take on Gunter, the defending 3A state champion and preseason No. 1-ranked 3A squad, on Tuesday, August 15.
"Just consistency and confidence," said Stout of the keys for her team moving forward. "These kids that have changed roles and some of our new kids, it's just trying to find the rhythm and playing together.
"It just takes time."
