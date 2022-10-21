Aubrey logo

SANGER — The Aubrey Chaparrals wrapped up the District 5-4A Division II title in convincing fashion Friday night with a 56-14 road victory over the Sanger Indians.

The Chaps celebrated after the game by dumping an ice bucket on head coach Keith Ivy, who danced around in pure delight and obvious frigid discomfort. Ivy explained what it meant to he and the program to capture yet another district title.

 

Recommended for you