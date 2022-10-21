SANGER — The Aubrey Chaparrals wrapped up the District 5-4A Division II title in convincing fashion Friday night with a 56-14 road victory over the Sanger Indians.
The Chaps celebrated after the game by dumping an ice bucket on head coach Keith Ivy, who danced around in pure delight and obvious frigid discomfort. Ivy explained what it meant to he and the program to capture yet another district title.
“It’s always great when you can lock in a district championship, and our kids fought extremely hard tonight,” Ivy said.
The contest looked to be a close one in the beginning after the Indians matched the Chaps' opening touchdown with a 75-yard catch and run from senior Chandler Bowland with 8:34 left in the first quarter.
From there it was almost all Aubrey, with the Chaps' offense rolling off 28 unanswered points in the first quarter alone. Sophomore running back LaBraylon Bell accounted for two of those touchdowns, with the first coming on an impressive 41-yard scamper to the end zone.
“Our kids are resilient, and they got back in there and battled and started making plays,” Ivy said.
The Chaps' defense was also firing on all cylinders, as they forced two sacks on the ensuing Indians possession after the Bell touchdown.
The Sanger offense didn’t do itself any favors either, committing a false start penalty to set up a crucial third-and-24. The Indians were not able to convert and punted to the Chaps, which were able to set up at the Indians' 40-yard line.
“Our defensive line really set the tone up there," Ivy said. "They got a lot of pressure on the quarterback and shut down the run for the most part."
One play later, the Chaps were celebrating in the end zone after a 40-yard catch and run by sophomore receiver Mustapha Corr to increase the lead to 21-7.
The most impressive run of the night came from senior back Kai Bagley, who ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run and extended the lead to 28-7.
Sanger’s quarterback Logan Lewis tried to inject some life into the game with a 47-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Even if the score wasn’t truly too little too late, Bell made it a moot point with a 26-yard touchdown run to close out the first half.
Sanger will look to get back on track and stay in playoff contention with a road district game against Farmersville next week, while Aubrey takes its bye before hosting the aforementioned Farmers to close out the regular season.