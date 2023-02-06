The regular season is nearing its close on both the boys and girls basketball sides, raising the stakes of final games before the postseason and solidifying some squads as contenders.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all seven ranked area squads stand below.
Girls
6A No. 19 Braswell (25-7)
The Lady Bengals slid down a few spots from last week's No. 15 spot after a 1-1 week featuring a tough loss to state-ranked Little Elm, which is ranked 20th this week.
Braswell (25-7, 10-3 in district) saw some small mistakes turn costly in a 53-46 defeat to the Lady Lobos (26-5, 11-2), then beat Prosper 53-27 on Saturday to bounce back from the loss. The Lady Bengals need a win over Prosper Rock Hill Tuesday along with a Little Elm loss to force a potential tiebreaker for the top seed.
5A No. 5 Argyle (28-3)
The Lady Eagles held firm at No. 5 in the latest rankings, maintaining their slot from last week.
Argyle (25-3, 13-0) began the week with a 69-13 blowout win over Grapevine, then rolled past area foe Ryan to clinch the District 7-5A championship. The Lady Eagles have rolled through their first season at the 5A level and wrap up their regular season Tuesday against Denton High.
5A No. 17 Ryan (25-5)
The Lady Raiders made another two-spot jump in the rankings for a third straight week, having started at No. 23 several weeks back and moved up two slots each week since.
Ryan (25-5, 11-2) started with a 52-44 win over Richland on Friday night, then suffered a tough loss to Argyle that ended its shot at the District 7-5A championship. The Lady Raiders wrap up district play Tuesday against Colleyville Heritage needing a win to finish in sole possession of second place in the district.
4A No. 11 Sanger (25-5)
Picking up two more blowout wins on the week helped the Lady Indians maintain their No. 11 spot in the Class 4A rankings.
Sanger (25-5, 7-0) started its slate with a 92-13 win over Gainesville on Friday, then blew past Wichita Falls Hirschi 81-4. The Lady Indians have won their district games by an average margin of 62 points per game and can wrap up their third straight district title Tuesday against Burkburnett.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 1 Liberty Christian (29-6)
The Lady Warriors once again stayed atop the rankings after picking up a win in their lone contest of the week.
Liberty Christian (29-6, 6-0) rolled to a 56-15 victory over Midland Christian Saturday to maintain their slot atop TAPPS District 1-5A. The Lady Warriors wrap up district play with games against Fort Worth All Saints and Fort Worth Christian Monday and Tuesday as they look to clinch the district title.
Boys
4A No. 13 Aubrey (24-5)
A week after making their debut in the poll at No. 14, the Chaparrals rose one spot in the latest rankings after winning their lone game last week.
Aubrey (24-5, 6-0) beat Van Alstyne 69-60 Saturday after the winter weather forced postponements of the teams' Tuesday meeting along with the Chaps' Friday night matchup with Celina. The Chaparrals are still in the driver's seat in District 11-4A coming down the stretch of the regular season.
3A No. 7 Ponder (26-5)
The Lions maintained their No. 7 ranking from last week after notching two more wins to remain atop District 10-3A.
Ponder (26-5, 11-0) first knocked off second-place Whitesboro (19-11, 9-2) for a key win, then won a defensive battle over Callisburg to maintain its two-game edge atop District 10-3A. The Lions can wrap up the district championship with two more wins this week.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.