Even with all of Monday night's area basketball games canceled, several teams still earned recognition on the day when the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings were released.
The Aubrey boys joined six returning squads holding onto spots in this week's rankings. The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all seven ranked squads stand below.
Girls
6A No. 15 Braswell (24-6)
Coming off a tough loss to then-ranked Allen, the Lady Bengals rebounded last week with a pair of wins to maintain their No. 15 ranking in Class 6A.
Braswell (24-6, 9-2 in district) began the week by avenging its only other district loss in knocking off McKinney 58-47, rounding out the slate with a 61-31 victory over Denton ISD rival Guyer. Those wins have the Lady Bengals well-positioned to defend last year's District 5-6A championship.
5A No. 5 Argyle (27-3)
The Lady Eagles slid one spot down from last week's No. 4 slot despite turning in a 2-0 week featuring a pair of blowout victories.
Argyle (27-3, 11-0) began the week with a resounding 64-29 victory over Colleyville Heritage, following that up by rolling past Birdville for a 61-16 win to keep its undefeated district slate alive. A key matchup with Ryan was canceled due to the weather, leaving a potential rescheduling pivotal in the District 7-5A title race.
5A No. 19 Ryan (24-5)
Speaking of the Lady Raiders, they continued to keep pace behind Argyle with two more wins and moved up two more spots from No. 21 last week as a result.
Ryan (24-5, 10-1) has moved up two slots each of the last two weeks after debuting at No. 23 in the rankings, this time on the back of victories over Grapevine and crosstown rival Denton High. Those wins set the table for a pivotal rematch with Argyle, the lone team to knock off the Lady Raiders thus far.
4A No. 11 Sanger (23-5)
The Lady Indians hung onto their No. 11 ranking in Class 4A after taking a blowout victory in their lone contest last week.
Sanger (23-5, 5-0) rolled to a 71-16 win over Wichita Falls in a game rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday to avoid inclement weather last Tuesday night. The victory kept the Lady Indians on pace to roll to the District 7-4A championship, which would be their third district title in a row.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 1 Liberty Christian (28-6)
The Lady Warriors held firm once again at No. 1 in their private school classification after rolling to a win in their lone contest last week.
Liberty Christian (28-6, 5-0) took a 73-17 victory over Fort Worth Southwest Christian on Friday night to remain unbeaten in district play. The Lady Warriors are on track to take the TAPPS District 1-5A title this season with three district games to play before the playoffs.
Boys
4A No. 14 Aubrey
The Chaparrals make their debut in the TABC rankings this week after notching a pair of important wins.
Aubrey (23-4, 5-0) opened the week by knocking off Frisco Panther Creek 69-56, then topped current No. 15 Anna by a score of 60-55 Friday night in a key win for their district title hopes and state ranking. The Chaps have pulled out several close wins through the first half of district play, leaving them well-positioned to take the 11-4A title if they can survive the gauntlet again.
3A No. 7 Ponder
After notching two more wins in district play, the Lions once again maintained their No. 7 ranking.
Ponder (23-5, 9-0) first cruised past Boyd in winning a 46-21 defensive battle, then rolled to a 64-19 victory over Valley View to remain unbeaten with five district games remaining. The Lions hold a one-game lead over Whitesboro for first place in District 10-3A with five contests left to decide the district champion.
