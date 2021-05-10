Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce some hail. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.